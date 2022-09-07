The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1882: Mr. Bauslin and other owners of the Rathole lode up in the hills northeast of Salida have recently had some very encouraging returns from tests made on ore from that mine.
Their tunnel is in about fifteen feet and they are going to push work until their mine is more fully developed.
The Salida Mail, Sept. 12, 1922: As conductor Sandberg made the turn at the Penrose corner on the lower end Saturday afternoon about five o’clock on his return from Gunnison, his car skidded in the sand, running off into the ditch, the two wheels on that side being all broken.
His wife and six year old daughter were badly shaken up but not seriously injured.
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 10, 1947: Three hundred and thirty-four students were enrolled in Salida high school on the second Monday, according to L.E. King, high school principal.
The enrollment is down some from last year when the enrollment figures reached 336 at the same period.
However, the great increase in 1946 was due to the number of G.I.s returning to complete high school.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1972: Salida is apparently right back where it started from more that six months ago in relation to the growing mounds of junked cars in and around the community.
Police Chief Harry Cable said Monday his arrangements with a firm known as Ratliff Brothers to bring a portable auto body crusher to Salida apparently have fallen through, at least for the present.
More that a month ago Cable made a tentative arrangement for the firm to bring the big machine to Salida as soon as a similar project was completed in Leadville.
When he heard nothing more, the chief last week began making inquiries of Leadville police officials to see what happened.
He learned that the machine, which can smash an auto body to a height of three feet, had broken down on the job and the operators had “pulled out, headed west, apparently to get it fixed.”
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 5, 1997: With voter approval, the Salida Board of Education hopes to build a new 56,000-square-foot middle school, capable of housing 450 students.
The board confirmed Wednesday night that it will ask voters on the November ballot to pay for the new school, through a 20-year bond.
An early estimate puts the cost of the new building at $7.3 million, said architect John Quest, with the firm of DLR Lescher and Mahoney from Colorado Springs.
The proposal includes constructing the school on district property, just east of the high school complex, between State and Milford streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.