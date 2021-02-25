140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1881: On Monday the Chaffee County Bank closed up the sale of the New Haven group of mines situated in the north fork basin, above Maysville, to the Goldsmith brothers of Philadelphia.
The former owners, Messrs. Tyler, Bergen, Keegen and Finegan, received a nice little raise from their property, though not as much as the property, under proper development, will be worth.
The purchasers will begin about the first of May to work the mines extensively.
These gentlemen are becoming largely interested in the Monarch district, and from what we have heard of them we feel safe in predicting that they will do a great deal toward opening up mining property in Chaffee county.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 4, 1921: We wish to announce to the public that Mr. Egender and Mr. Ramsey have decided to dissolve partnership.
We wish to thank the people of Salida and the traveling public for their kind patronage and support.
Any outstanding bills that might have been overlooked and that are charged against Egender and Ramsey up to March 1, 1921, should be presented at the Palace hotel for collection as soon as possible.
Mr. and Mrs. Egender will retain their interest in the Palace hotel and any bills contracted on or after March 1, will be taken care of by them.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 28, 1946: Mahlon D. Thatcher, President of the First National Bank of Pueblo, today announced the sale of his entire stock interest in the American National Bank of Alamosa to his son-in-law William M. White.
White, president of the institution since 1939, has been active in San Luis Valley business circles for many years. He has served as director of the Great Western Sugar Co., First National Bank of Pueblo and First national Bank of Florence.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1971: Chaffee County commissioners are writing the regional postmaster to oppose re-routing of Star Route 81262 along the old Stage Road through Alpine instead of along County Road 9, the current road.
The postmaster approved a petition for the seasonal re-routing from June 1 through September 30.
Commissioner Bruce Davidson commented Monday at the regular commissioners meeting that it would not be feasible to maintain another road to the same area.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1996: U.S. 24 was opened to motorists in the Tennessee Pass area Sunday morning, five days after it had been closed when a Southern Pacific freight train derailed, spilling 52,000 gallons of sulfuric acid on the roadway early Wednesday.
Southern Pacific investigators suspect the train derailed because of human error, according to a report by Associated Press Sunday.
A primary determination based on analysis of a computer record showed that the brakes weren’t applied early enough as the train traveled down Tennessee Pass.
