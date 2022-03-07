140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1882: Those who attended the masquerade Wednesday night speak in the highest terms of the supper, which was furnished by the Clarendon restaurant.
The proprietors, Messrs. Shaffer & Co., have proven themselves capable of catering to the tastes of the hungry.
Their supper, taking public comment as the criterion, was undoubtedly the best ever set in Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 10, 1922: Mining men are looking for a big year in mining and are getting their properties in condition.
A revival in mining would not only be a direct benefit but it would also increase the railroad business.
Mining in the Monarch district is marking time, awaiting a revival in the prices on lead and zinc, which appear to be on the way.
The Lilly mine opened Wednesday with a small force of men. This force will be increased later.
The Giant Eclipse is working a small force at the top of the hill and below.
The Madonna is working leasers on the sixth level and on top of the hill.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 6, 1947: The question has arisen as to why radios here in Salida are so noisy due to the interfering appliances, while in Denver or Pueblo or Kansas City or any other large city they are not and special precautions are not taken to keep appliances from transmitting noise.
The answer lies in the strength of the radio wave that approaches us from the transmitter.
We are surrounded by mountains, many of which contain large amounts of magnetic iron ore.
These deposits absorb most of the radio wave and we get what is left.
Due to our location and circumstances, we cannot enjoy noise free radio reception unless something is done to combat the noise and stop it at its point of origination.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 7, 1972: A proposal that the city “sack” parking meters in an effort to determine whether or not elimination of parking charges will spark downtown business, was made at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Mayor Ed Touber tossed out the suggestion saying, “we could try it for 30 days and see what happens.”
The idea drew comments from virtually every member of the council and most of the others present at the meeting.
Touber said he felt the trial period might lead eventually to elimination of the meters altogether.
Some neighboring communities, Cañon City for one, have abolished meters. Police Chief Harry Cable mentioned some of the mechanical problems involved as well as methods of policing non-metered parking.
City Clerk Tony Gentile cautions that all of the meters have not yet been paid for and their elimination would mean an alternative method of repayment would have to be found.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 7, 1997: Salida residents who have a habit of watching for heavenly objects might want to gaze into early morning northeastern skies this month.
The comet Hale-Bobb is clearly visible in the pre-dawn heavens in the first half of March, and it will be clearly visible in the northwestern evening skies starting around March 20.
According to astronomer Edwin L. Aguirre, Hale-Bopp is rather large as comets go.
It’s estimated to be from 10 to 40 kilometers wide, and it’s extraordinarily active.
It’s the brightest comet to pass inside the Earth’s orbit since Tycho-Brahe appeared in 1577.
