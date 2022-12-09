140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: The footbridge across the river opposite the roundhouse that the council refused to build will be built by subscription.
Most of our business men are helping at the rate of about $5 each, and nearly all the railroad boys are donating toward the enterprise.
It will save the employees at the roundhouse and shop several hundred miles traveled in a year.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 8, 1922: The Texas Creek road to the red granite quarries of the Salida Granite Corporation was completed last week by the contractor, Erhart & Harlan.
The company is now building a power plant, boarding house and other camp buildings and making ready for a big production.
The new road can later be extended to provide an outlet to the immense granite field in which many quarries may be opened.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 10, 1947: The showing of the picture “Forever Amber” at the Salida Theatre booked for tonight and Thursday night was cancelled by Manager Dick Dekker, due to popular request, although the theatre will lose money in the deal.
Mr. Dekker had substituted the Louis-Walcott fight picture, in which the famous battle last week will be shown, blow by blow.
This was the most controversial fight in the recent history of the prize ring, and fans everywhere are desirous of seeing it.
The fight picture, plus another feature attraction, “Two Guys From Milwaukee,” will be shown tonight and Thursday at regular admission prices.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 6, 1972: Seventeen, the last of America’s proud Apollo flights to the moon, lifts into the dark on a column of fire tonight – a dazzling windup to an epoch of lunar exploration.
Astronauts Eugene A. Cernan, Ronald E. Evans and Harrison H. Schmitt were pictured as “all charged and ready” for the 13-day journey that may be man’s final visit in this century to his celestial neighbor.
The blastoff is scheduled for 9:53 p.m. EST. Despite the few ever-present hitches, launch officials called the countdown of Apollo 17 one of the most trouble-free in the 11-flight Apollo series.
The skyscraper-tall Saturn 5 rocket and its cargo of men, scientific equipment and sacrificial mice will rise with a hellish roar on a 2,200-foot tail of flame that may be visible 500 miles away.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1997: A new Sears Authorized Retail Dealer is coming soon to the local area.
Dennis and Barbara Daley, authorized dealers, and a host of others who played roles in bringing the project to fruition, met Monday morning at the site of the new store, at 11130 U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs, to turn the ceremonial first shovel of earth for the ground breaking.
The store is situated in Poncha Springs where it can be easily located by regional customers from Alamosa, Fairplay, Crested Butte and other areas.
The property is large enough so the store size can be doubled in the future should this be desirable.
