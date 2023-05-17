The Weekly Mail, May 19, 1883: There is some talk in a quiet way of the question of issuing bonds to take up Salida’s floating indebtedness and also to extend the water mains, but there appears to be but few who are really taking any interest in the matter either for or against.
The Mail would be pleased to give space to those who have views and desire to express, no matter which side they are on.
The question will soon come up and must be settled.
The Salida Mail, May 15, 1923: A landscape map of the high school grounds was made last week by Forrest assistant C.E. Taylor and Ranger J.M. Cuenin and it will be submitted to the school board for approval.
The school board, Parent-Teachers association and the forestry service are cooperating in beautifying the school grounds.
It was decided to adopt a definite plan of tree planting which will be followed in the years to come. Frank Peairs of the Salida transfer company has volunteered to haul in the trees for the school grounds.
Evergreen trees will also be brought in for free distribution among the property owners of Salida.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 11, 1948: Louis McConnell, Salida’s champion for the year of 1947, is at the old game of the racing business again this season with a slick little job on four wheels catering to the number of “88” and painted blue and cream with cream upholstering.
Mr. McConnell, who holds high honors for last year, plans to get down to business by racing at Pueblo Friday night, traveling to La Junta Saturday evening and then journeying over to Monte Vista to compete there Sunday afternoon, which will keep his three mechanics Cotton Murray, Harry Neifert and John Southall busy keeping “88” in top performance all the way.
The Mountain Mail, May 16, 1973: Dogs of every size and description came to Salida City Hall last Saturday morning to get new licenses and receive rabies shots for the coming year.
A team of veterinarians was on hand to administer the shots.
A total of 165 were processed.
A similar clinic is scheduled this Saturday from 9 until 12.
Police Chief Harry Cable estimates there are still around 200 animals which don’t have current licenses.
Fees are $2 for males and spayed females, $6 for unspayed females.
The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1998: Chaffee County residents united in a common goal for a few hours Saturday morning: cleaning the banks of the Arkansas River.
Judging by the piles of trash, junk, branches and tumbleweed collected at the various sites, both the trail and the river are tidier as a result.
Some of the more unusual items picked up along the river included a car bumper, a sink, an ice cube container and one lone ski.
And also on the unusual side, Trout Unlimited members pulled a large tractor tire out of Frantzhurst Lake.
Edward Giron of Salida won first prize in the river clean-up’s trash contest, turning up what appeared to be a giant rusty slinky.
