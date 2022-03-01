140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1882: The firm of J.P. & Geo. A. Smith, so far as it relates to their dry goods and clothing business in Salida, has been dissolved. Their branch store at Villa Grove remains as it was.
By the dissolution Mr. J.P. Smith retains the dry goods business at the old stand next door above the Bank of Salida, and Mr. Geo. A. Smith takes the clothing branch and will in a few days open in Hartzell’s new building in the rear of the bank, fronting F street.
Mr. Smith will put in an extensive and well assorted stock of clothing and will have to assist him in the business a man who has been in the clothing trade for more than twenty years.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 3, 1922: The want of a match nearly caused the death of Abraham Greenberg, 17 year old son of M. Greenberg, Salida furniture dealer, Sunday when he was caught in a snow storm at Alder.
He took shelter in a cabin, but having no matches to light a fire he was nearly dead when discovered Tuesday morning by a Mr. Wilson, a ranchman.
He was taken to the Wilson ranch, where it was discovered that both of his feet and both of his hands were frozen.
He was brought to Salida on the noon train and taken to the Red Cross hospital where his father was ill of threatened pneumonia.
It was feared at first that it would be necessary to amputate his feet.
His legs and arms are badly frozen but he will recover in a few weeks.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 4, 1947: Funeral services for Chris Nachtrieb, who died last Friday, will be held in Seattle. The body will be cremated.
Arthur and Bailey Hutchinson, who were boyhood friends of Mr. Nachtrieb, recalled yesterday some of the early history of the county.
Charles Nachtrieb, father of Chris, was a merchant at Nathrop. He was shot and killed. He was one of the earliest pioneers, having come to this valley in 1860.
The Nachtriebs built the first flour mill in this valley. It was located at Nathrop. The building is still standing but the grinding stones have been removed because of their historical value.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 28, 1972: John Peeples, Realtor, and Dr. Ted Riley, Salida optometrist, have announced the purchase of business property at 122 W. Second Street in downtown Salida.
The building, occupied until 1958 by what was then Mountain States Telephone Company, is currently undergoing remodeling with occupancy expected about April 1.
The structure has been vacant since the telephone company moved to new quarters on F Street.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1997: Salida City Council gets its first official look at a piece of property that could one day become the city’s newest moderate-income housing facility, when it convenes tonight at 8 p.m. in council chambers on Third Street.
A public hearing on the annexation of this property is the first item of business for council.
The property, located on the west side of Homan Avenue, is currently owned by Irene Head.
If the city annexes it, Head will sell the 2-acre tract to the Salida Housing Development Corporation, which, in turn, is planning to oversee construction of a 38-unit apartment complex designed for moderate-income residents.
