140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: The creating of the office of street and water commissioner, by the Council last evening, was unquestionable a judicious move.
That our streets need constant care every one must admit.
The trees that were set out last spring must be watered and cared for and when they are dead, new ones should be planted.
The irrigating ditches where the water is confined to its proper channel is one of the greatest conveniences of the city, but when it runs and stands in the streets and on the walks it becomes a nuisance.
All this comes under the jurisdiction of the new officer.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 17, 1923: W. R. Hamilton of Sioux City, Iowa, has accepted a position in the Ben Graf store, succeeding F. J. Doveton, resigned.
Mrs. Hamilton and two children will join her husband here in a few weeks.
Mr. Doveton has entered into a partnership with J. E. Matthews of the Snodgrass store, and they will open a men’s furnishing store in the store room formerly occupied by R. D. Grazio.
Mr. Doveton leaves today for New York and other eastern markets to buy a stock of clothing and shoes.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 8, 1948: Charles Upp, who operated an amateur broadcasting station in Salida, decided to find out what was going on down Bogota way.
This is the town in Colombia, South America, where the international conference is being held.
Mr. Upp called station HK3AB, expecting to get an earful of Spanish, but instead, “Hello, Salida! How is the Heart of the Rockies? How’s everybody on F street? This is George Cole. My father designed and built the bridge over the Royal Gorge. I have been to Salida many times.”
The two men exchanged news for half an hour.
Mr. Cole said he is working in an oil field and that he works two weeks and rests one week.
While resting he spends a lot of time at his broadcasting station.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 19, 1973: John Carr, administrator at Salida Hospital since June of 1971, is leaving that post effective June 1.
Carr submitted his resignation at a meeting of the hospital board on Tuesday evening and it was announced by John Peeples, secretary of the board.
Carr has accepted a position as administrator of the Carrie Tingley Crippled Children’s Hospital at Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1998: It’s been three years coming, but efforts of the community are being celebrated Saturday, April 18, as Salida Regional Library holds it grand opening.
The building process began in 1995, when voters approved a property tax increase of 1 mill for general operation and a separate 1 mill tax increase to repay a building bond to expand the cramped 1908 structure.
“We were all set to get started,” recalled Library Director Jeff Donlan.
“The bonds sold in February of 1996, and we solicited bids in May 1996. Then we learned we didn’t have enough money.”
The community was behind the library expansion, though, and the $150,000 shortfall proved to be a challenge, rather than a deterrent.
All told, donations came to approximately $180,000.
