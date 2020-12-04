140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1880: Some sixty of the lead citizens of Buena Vista, armed with knives and pistols, made a midnight descent on Granite, in a chartered train, and before any official announcement of the commissioners had been made, and against the protests of the county officers, seized upon the books, records and other movable property of the county and forcibly carried them off to Buena Vista.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 3, 1920: Geography is the most interesting of all studies because it concerns us most.
The National Geographic society is doing a wonderful work.
The magazine issued by that society is a most wonderful book. The pictures and illustrations published by the society are excellent and instructive.
Now comes the National Geographic society with a weekly lesson in geography for everyone. It is a short story concerning the people of some country in the world. The information contained is valuable to everyone.
The Mail has secured these series of articles and will publish them regularly. And every reader will do well to follow them.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1945: Demand for vacant lots has increased to such an extent that the county commissioners have been busy giving tax titles to buyers of lots in Salida. The buyers, for the most part, state that they intend to build as soon as materials and labor are available.
There is a housing shortage in Salida and it is becoming more acute. The buyers of the lots think Salida is in for a big growth and that more homes will have to be built.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1970: A Colorado State Reformatory escapee was apprehended Monday after a brief two and a half hours of freedom the sheriff’s office reported today.
The man, Michael Ausman, 20, escaped from Salida Hospital where he was undergoing x-rays. Ralph Pennington, CSR guard, reported that Ausman escaped from the hospital at 11:30 a.m. and crossed the Arkansas River.
Tracks found in the area by sheriff’s officers indicated that Ausman had gone up a ravine below the old railroad shop.
Sheriff Chirp Bailey engaged a plane at Alexander Airport and flew over the area without being able to spot Ausman. By this time the regular force of reformatory guards had arrived and local officers dropped out of the search as they were replaced. At 1:55 p.m. a CSR unit reported to the Sheriff’s office that Ausman had been caught.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 6, 1995:
State Sen. Linda Power (D-Crested Butte) will be in Poncha Springs for a regional meeting today regarding the proposed railway abandonment.
At the meeting, Powers will give details of her pending legislation, which sets up a state rail banking system and a trust fund to acquire abandoned rights of way.
The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
