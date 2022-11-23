140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1882: Webb and Corbin have had a new coat of paint put on the front of their store.
The color is a somber mournful green.
Now we would have supposed a brilliant yellow or bright pink would have looked more cheerful.
But perhaps it is upon the same principle that the old lady preferred deep blue dishes to white. “They didn’t show dirt so easy. “
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, November 28, 1922: A new gas heating device, which converts coal oil into gas and by mixing it with air under pressure produces an intensely hot flame, is on display in Salida.
It is called the Oxo-Gas heater for cooking and heating.
It is placed in the fireplace of an ordinary stove or range, in the fireplace of the furnace or in the open hearth.
C. W. F. Meyer has secured agency for it and is demonstrating the device at 141 F Street.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1947: CF&I Co. Celebrates The Colorado Fuel & Iron Company this week celebrated its seventy fifth anniversary.
In the three quarters of a century the company has made tremendous strides and has been one of the big factors in Colorado’s growth and prosperity.
It was proudly announced by the company that in seventy five years it has sold products amounting to more than 1,300,000,000, a tremendous sum.
On the same day it was announced that Congress has practically agreed to aid Europe during the next four months.
This is one third of the amount that the Colorado Fuel & Iron company has produced in the seventy five years.
.50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 22, 1972: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department is holding David H. Chidely, 32, an escapees from the Federal Correctional institute at La Tuna, Tex., where he had three more months to serve on a two year sentence for interstate car theft.
Chidely was arrested Monday by Colorado State Patrolman Joe Akin, after Chidely called the Sheriff’s department asking for a ride because his snowmobile had broken down near Nathrop.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21, 1997: Fifty-five inmates served a total of 879 days in the Chaffee County Jail during October.
There were 49 adult males and six females in the jail last month, and an average daily population of 28.
Inmates serving time for a felony numbered 14, misdemeanors 27 and traffic violations 14.
Three people were taken to district court, 10 to county court and three to state institutions.
The sheriff’s department received $8 for housing non-county inmates in October. The Department of Corrections paid the county $752, Lake county $1,485 and Saguache County $5,895.
