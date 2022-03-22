140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1882: Considerable talk has been indulged in lately about the necessity of planting trees, in order to benefit the appearance of the town.
That the planting of trees in large numbers will add to the town’s attractiveness and go a great ways toward inducing people to settle in Salida and make their homes with us there can be no doubt.
Several parties have said they would set out trees in large numbers if they were assured that there would be water in quantities sufficient to irrigate them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 24, 1922: Salida will be listening in on the world in about two weeks and hearing things as they happen.
The Elks club voted at the last meeting to install a radio set with a wave length large enough to pick up Chicago and Los Angeles. The set will cost $500 and will be the first erected in this part of the state.
When this set is installed it will be possible to hear opera in Chicago, to hear a speech as it is being delivered in any one of the western capitals, or by turning the other ear, to listen to a debate in Hollywood or hear what the wild waves are saying at Long Beach.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 18, 1947: The city council last night called for bids on the construction of a new outdoor swimming pool and a dormitory at Poncha Hot Springs, which will cost several thousand dollars.
The proposal for the improvement was made a couple of weeks ago by Alderman Brazil and, at his suggestion, the members of the city council inspected the place last Sunday and had plans drawn for the improvements.
The outdoor pool will be 22 feet by 36 feet and the dormitory will be of the same size. The dormitory will be built of cinder blocks and will be modern. The present pool and dormitory will be removed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1972: A sleek Learjet Model 24, valued at close to a million dollars, was a visitor at Salida’s Harriet Alexander Field for several hours Saturday.
The craft belongs to Dean Martin, although the television and film entertainer was not on board.
Martin loaned the craft, complete with pilot and co-pilot, to Las Vegas meat wholesaler Mike Conley, uncle of Jan Husky of Salida, who was married on Saturday at St. Joseph Church.
Conley, his wife, four youngsters and an aunt of the bride, Norma Hadley, flew in for the nuptials.
The plane drew hundreds of curious while it was on the ground.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 21, 1997: Marie Coombs, the 82-year-old editor of the Saguache Crescent, refuses to come into the age of technology, and it hasn’t hurt her a bit.
The 118-year-old newspaper, which serves the tiny community of 672, still thrives, putting out 700 papers every Thursday.
“I’ve never missed an issue, as long as I’ve been here,” Marie said.
That’s pretty impressive, considering she started “working” at the Saguache Crescent when she was 4 years old.
Her parents, Charles and May Ogden, owned the paper then and Marie’s first job was folding papers.
By the time she was 16, she and her sister, Irene, had taught themselves to set type on the circa-1920 Linotype Marie still uses today.
