140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: During the memory of the oldest inhabitant there has not been so bitter a contest for the Presidency as that through which the country has just passed.
The war has been waged unrelentingly by both parties since the day on which the ball was opened at Chicago, and nothing has been left undone by either that could be of benefit to itself or damage to its opponent.
In many cases a feeling of bitterness has been engendered that will take years to wipe out, and the country is to be congratulated that on that account our Presidential elections do not occur oftener.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 9, 1920: Cliff Sexton post, American Legion of Buena Vista, will celebrate Armistice Day, Thursday evening, with a big dance at the Orpheum Theater to which they invite their Salida friends.
Miller’s Orchestra of Salida will furnish the music.
Lunch will be served on the stage at 35 cents a plate. Admission will be $1.
The Cliff Sexton post is a lively organization and its members are well-known in Salida.
A large crowd is expected from Salida, as the Buena Vista Legion members always patronize liberally the various social affairs given here.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 5, 1945: The annual Longfellow P.T.A carnival held at the school last Saturday night was a success, according to O.T.A. officials. A large crowd came early and stayed late.
Concessions, shows, and games all were well attended and each contributed largely to the success of the evening.
The P.T.A. has not definitely decided what to purchase with all the proceeds.
A number of committees functioned efficiently in preparing for the huge crowd in attendance.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1970: Voting progressed rather smoothly in Chaffee County as a total of 3,351 persons – about 69 per cent of the 4,887 registered voters – went to the polls Tuesday, said County Clerk and Recorder Jasper Cortese.
Tabulation of the results began when the polls closed at 7 p.m. and continued after the last county precinct reported its results at 8:30 p.m. County totals were ready by 9 p.m..
It was the first time voting machines had been used in a county-wide election and it was a happy change for the county-clerk’s office, which used to complete tabulation sometime around 2 or 3 a.m.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 3, 1995: Inmates freed from the Chaffee County Jail will now have to do one more thing before they can leave: settle the bill.
Under a new policy which took effect Nov. 1, inmates who are capable of paying will fork over $3 to $25 per day to offset the costs of housing them for the time they were sentenced to stay in the jail.
“We’ve been considering this for a long time,” said Chaffee County Sheriff Ronny Bergmann. “There’s been a big push for this across the state, Citizens are just tired of footing the bill for inmates.”
Bergmann estimates housing inmates in the jail cost the county nearly $160,000 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.