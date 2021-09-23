140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1881: School opens Tuesday in the Saltiel building in the north end of town, with forty scholars in attendance.
Mr. Joseph Hollister is the teacher.
If you have any kids that are proper age to go, trot ’em out.
Mister Hollister will see that they have proper attention.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 27, 1921: Three boys on their way from the Kansas wheat fields to Utah to help in the harvest left Cañon City yesterday headed towards Salida.
They had some repair work done to their car at Cañon City and when they left the garage the proprietor missed a whistle.
He whistled to the Cañon police and they whistled to Salida and the Salida police whistled the boys down when they arrived here.
One of the boys took the whole blame on himself.
He consented to go back with the sheriff and plea to a charge of petit larceny. The others were released.
The youth that went back said he took the whistle to “get even” with the garage man, who he said, overcharged on the repairs of the car. The whistle is attached to an automobile and serves as a signaling device.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 23, 1946: Salida police and the sheriff’s officers are going in for jiu jitsu.
A Japanese expert is coming to give them instructions and show them how to handle an unruly prisoner without making use of the old hickory.
Sergeant Bowlds of the State Vocational Training Bureau, who has been meeting periodically with the police to instruct them in the latest methods, informed Chief of Police Masters that he is bringing the Japanese along for the next class instruction, and he wants a big turnout of police officers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 24, 1971: Ten members of the Chaffee County health planning council went on record Thursday night as questioning the basing of a public health nurse in an office at Salida Hospital.
John Carr, administrator of the hospital, has recommended to the county commissioners that the public health nurse funded for this area in 1970 to be stationed in the hospital.
Dr. Ron Jones, a health council member, said he felt a public health nurse might become a “puppet of the hospital” if she were located there.
The nurse is needed in the community and should be in an independent setting, he said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1996: After many years of facing a brick wall above the main altar at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida, parishioners are now looking at a beautiful stained glass window, the creation of Vincent O’Brien of Colorado Springs.
The window replaces one which was probably in the church when it was built in 1909.
The window was later covered with brick, when water damage began to affect the wall.
O’Brien based his design on a sixth-century church window from the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Asia Minor.
He also designed all of the other windows in St. Joseph Church, including eight new side windows, two windows along the stairs to the choir loft, two windows in the reconciliation room and the 8-foot round window in the choir loft.
