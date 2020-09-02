140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1880: Cold weather will soon be here to stay, and the proper thing for our people all to do is to prepare for it.
You must have stoves, and where you have stoves it is absolutely necessary to have chimneys.
Da Boi & Hill’s patent chimneys are just the thing for this country.
They are going off like hotcakes and if you don’t leave your order and have your chimney setup and your stove in running order you are liable to wake up some morning and find your toes Frozen and no fire to warm them by.
Chimneys put up on short notice and warranted to stand the hot test fire and be absolutely safe.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 31, 1920: To the citizens of Salida: the impression of Salida gained by the stranded tourists from their four days forced stay occasioned by the damage caused to the D.&R.G. tracks last Thursday night is hereby mildly expressed.
We at first felt that extreme misfortune had overtaken us but as we began to get acquainted with the people of Salida the illusion of misfortune rapidly began to disappear.
We found that we were stranded among a wonderful people and a perfect climate.
The people of Salida seemed wonderfully interested in our welfare and every comfort there was no advance in prices and entertainment was provided including two special dances by the local post of the American Legion.
All this was indeed thoughtful and we wish to hardly assure you that this generous treatment is thoroughly appreciated.
Signed: Tourist Committee, W.J. Rodman, chairman, Oklahoma City, Okla.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 1, 1945: The Japanese Government will sign Allied surrender terms aboard the battleship Missouri between 9 and 9:30 a.m. tomorrow, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Salida time today.
The entire surrender ceremony formalizing Japan’s first defeat in modern history, will last only about a half hour.
However, censorship will not permit publication of descriptions of the ceremony until an hour and a half after it is scheduled to end.
In Washington, the White House announced that the surrender ceremony would be broadcast and that President Truman would go on the air immediately afterwards to proclaim V-J Day.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1970: Bureau of Land Management personnel, the Waste Disposal Committee, and other interested persons will have an unusual itinerary for a field trip they plan to make tomorrow morning, according to Dick Tuttle, Chairman of the Chaffee County Planning Commission.
The people making the trip will tour areas victimized by indiscriminate dumping. A tour of this nature was suggested at the time the waste Disposal Committee was appointed, and the committee members felt they could better comprehend the problem of dumping by making the tour.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 29, 1995: Kenneth Lindbloom addressed the Poncha Springs board of trustees for a change in zoning on several plots of land near the center of Poncha Springs to allow for an eight-unit apartment building to be built.
The board rejected his request after hearing from numerous members of the community.
Lindbloom and his brother own the square block between Laplata, Sabeta, Ouray and Tomichi streets near the town park. Half of the property would be used to build the two-story, multi-family dwelling.
Currently the property is zoned to only allow single family units.
Over 30 Poncha Springs residents wrote letters or spoke at the public hearing in opposition to the change.
