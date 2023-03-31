140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1883: Does the new Council propose to improve the city park any this year?
The setting out of a hundred trees, grading a few walks, raising a grass plot, would all come in as the work of the street commissioner and be of but little expense to the city.
It would add a hundred per cent to the attractiveness of our town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 3, 1923: Salida will have a fishing lake for those who like to sit down instead of clambering over rocks and through brush along the trout streams.
H.A. Sackrider told the Lions and the Commercial clubs at the joint meeting Monday night, he is making a five-acre lake which he will stock with trout and other fish.
Mr. Sackrider bought the Salida Fish Hatchery last year after touring twenty-six states in his car seeking an ideal location.
He said the streams and the location of the Salida hatchery are the best in the United States.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 25, 1948: When neighbors noted a broken window in the home of J.J. Thompson, 415 East Fourth street, Tuesday night, they called the police.
It was recalled that a group of boys were playing baseball near the house and it was suspected that the window was accidentally smashed.
The police entered the home, and while they found bureau drawers pulled out, there was no evidence of pilfering.
Even a $1 coin on a dresser was not disturbed.
Mr. Thompson was notified and he came home, after having spent the winter with relatives in Shawnee, Okla.
Mr. Thompson informed the police yesterday that the intruder had exchanged his pants and shirt.
He also took a lap robe and an alarm clock.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1973: A proper community museum – long-cherished dream of many Salidans – could be reality than even the most visionary considered possible.
About $10,000 closer.
City Attorney Mack Witty told a stunned assembly of city councilmen, municipal officials, press people and private citizens Monday night Salida could well be in line for such an amount from the estate of the late Harriet Alexander, philanthropist and longtime civic leader who died in August of 1970.
Witty said a previously “undisclosed” will of Mrs. Alexander’s was located only recently and that “steps are being taken to have the document probated.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 6, 1998: Tom Breunich owns a one-story, five-unit apartment complex at the corner of C and Second streets.
With the average two-bedroom, 700-plus-square-foot unit renting for $350 a month, he’s already satisfying the affordable rental market.
He’s thinking about converting them into affordably owned units.
Breunich says his goal is to make each of the five units available for $50,000.
He’s looking at financing prospective buyers himself, under the scenario that their payments would be the same or even less than they are now as rental units.
This approach isn’t the simplest and it may not be the most lucrative to Breunich.
But, in explaining why he wants to go this route, Breunich touches on more philosophical matters.
“I’ve had renters who have been so good to me, I think they deserve a right to own the unit, if they want to,” he said.
