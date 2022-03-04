140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1882: About the quickest time on record is that made by this office in moving into its new quarters.
Numerous friends came in and the way they whirled things was a caution.
Though hurriedly done their work was well done, there being neither a form pied not a press broken.
The only mishap was the one made by Twitchell. He dirtied his pants.
He will be ink-clined to decline further invitations to move printing offices.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 7, 1922: Alderman Gorman last night informed the city council that the property owners west of the railroad are desirous of having a district sewer.
The council gave him permission to circulate a petition and if the property owners are in favor of it a sewer district will be created.
Each district must construct its own sewer.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 4, 1947: All county roads will be numbered and signs will be erected by the county commissioners, according to a plan adopted yesterday as a meeting of the board.
A map of all roads in the county will be drawn and each road will be given a number.
The numbered roads will enable anyone to reach any part of the county without the usual difficulty of understanding directions.
A map of the roads, showing the numbered highways, will be available to tourists, fishermen and others.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1972: The opening of the newly remodeled and redecorated East-West Club in Smeltertown will take place this Friday night, according to the new owner Peter Hamill.
As part of the opening festivities, Hamill will feature a popular 4-member dance band, Fitzburg, Catfish and Styme, from the Dallas and Fort Worth area on Friday and Saturday nights.
The East-West Club, formerly owned by Gene Gaston and Gill West, has been enlarged and redecorated inside.
The structure was originally built by a Slovenic organization for dances and socials. It was originally known as the St. Louis Hall.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1997: A woman who owns perhaps the most controversial piece of property in Chaffee County said Tuesday that she’s sorry about all the trouble that’s sprung from that land.
Irene Head, 83, owner of the 2.2-acre piece of land on Holman Avenue that could eventually contain a 30-unit moderate-income housing development, said she “made a big mistake.”
Her property is in the midst of annexation procedures. And if Salida City Council approves the remainder of the annexation process, the property will officially become part of the city of Salida.
Once the property is annexed, Head said, she is contractually bound to sell the land to the Salida Housing Development Corporation, the nonprofit group in charge of building the project.
