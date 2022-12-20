140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1883: The Ledger wants a big cemetery started somewhere in the neighborhood of Salida.
What would be the use of one?
People don’t seem inclined to die here to any alarming extent.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 22, 1922: John Johnson, last resident of the once prosperous town of Whitehorn, was found dead in his cabin Friday by Ralph Carr, who had missed him and went to the cabin to investigate.
Death was due to natural causes. The body was brought down Sunday on a sled by W.C. Ferrand.
It is believed Mr. Johnson died Thursday.
Mr. Johnson was born in Finland Nov. 23, 1859.
His parents died when he was an infant and he was adopted.
When he reached manhood he came to America.
He had been in the Whitehorn district for twenty-five years prospecting and working on the roads and he was known to all the mining men and quarrymen in that district.
The coroner of Park County took charge of the body and sent it to the Stewart undertaking parlors here, where it is being held in the hope that relatives may be heard from.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 16, 1947: A garbage collection ordinance was adopted by the city council last night on first reading.
It provides that the city may enter into a contract with a garbage collector who will comply with established rules, and providing that garbage pails be installed on all premises.
Applications for a contract as garbage collector must be approved by the city health officer.
The ordinance provides that the city may assess a fee against all premises in Salida.
The ordinance will be published in the Salida Daily Mail so that the people can study it.
It will be up for final passage at the next regular meeting of the city council.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 14, 1972: Chaffee County road maintenance personnel have closed Spiral Drive, which leads to the top of Tenderfoot Mountain, because of snow and to provide added protection for the Christmas star which was heavily vandalized last winter.
The county spent about $100 in replacing light bulbs for the five-pointed star which glows nightly above the city.
The road will be closed from today until mid-January, a county spokesman said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1997: John and Barbara Burnett say they will respond to the citation to appear in Chaffee County Court, but are disappointed in the county’s handling of their situation.
A district court judge told the Burnetts they could continue making pottery in their detached pottery studio in Mesa Antero, despite finding the use of the studio was in violation of the subdivision’s covenants.
County commissioners have asked the sheriff to issue the Burnetts a citation for failing to comply with a June cease-and-desist order to stop using their studio.
After granting the Burnetts a special land use permit to build the studio, the county building department later deemed it a commercial operation and ordered the Burnetts to stop using the studio or apply for a special land use permit.
The Burnetts had applied for a special land use permit several months ago. In October, commissioners issued them a “conditional denial,” pending the outcome of their district court case.
