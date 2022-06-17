140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1882: Chaffee County politicians are beginning to pull wires a little. The campaign in this county is going to be a lively one this year.
The county is Republican by a good working majority, but care must be exercised in nominations that are made lest by a scratch the Democrats win.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 16, 1922: Forester J.M. Cuenin arrested Jo Naccarata last Friday charging him with starting the fire which burned seven acres on Tenderfoot mountain.
A neglected campfire started the conflagration. He was fined $25 and costs amounting to $35 by Justice Poston.
Sheriff Hutchinson also went up the mountain suspecting that a still was in the neighborhood but located nothing but a clear, cool stream of water and a mine tunnel.
Naccarata is doing mining work on the mountain.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 17, 1947: Wilbur B. Foshay yesterday received a full and unconditional pardon from President Truman, which restores him to complete citizenship and wipes out the guilt of which he was accused.
Foshay was at the head of the multi-million-dollar Foshay Enterprises, which went into receivership when the crash in Wall street occurred in 1929. He was accused of fraud and was sentenced to the federal penitentiary for three years. After serving three years he was paroled by President Roosevelt.
During the four years he was awaiting trial in Minneapolis, he was in Salida managing Mountain Cross Granite business.
Upon his release from prison Salida invited him to become secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, and he served eight years in that position.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1972: All is in readiness for the second annual renewal of Heart of the Rockies Little Britches Rodeo.
First go round of the affair, to be held at the Recreation Association arena near Poncha Springs, is scheduled tonight at 6:30. Second go round is tomorrow at the same hour, while the final is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
158 contestants from throughout Colorado are poised to compete in more than 400 individual events over the three-day period.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1997: It was a cold, lightning-filled night for 13-year-old Erica Grossman, who was forced to spend the night on Mount Antero after she was separated from her father, Daniel Grossman, and brother while hiking.
She survived the night wearing a T-shirt, sweatshirt, jeans, coat, rain coat and had a bottle of water and some sunflower seeds. Erica told authorities she got “pretty freaked out when the lightning and thunder started.”
The Grossmans were hiking Mount Antero Friday afternoon. They were about 729 feet below Antero’s Peak when Erica was separated from her family.
After she lost sight of the others she attempted to backtrack her route but became confused on the boulder-covered mountain.
Just before 11 a.m. Saturday searchers in the upper Brown’s Creek area located Erica. Other than being cold and hungry, she was in good condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.