140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1880: A gentleman who is thoroughly reliable and responsible, informs us that he, last week, came over Cottonwood Pass. To use his own language, “It is one of the d____est roads in Colorado.” He has been over every other pass in the state, but the Cottonwood, he says, is worse than all the others. He broke down a new wagon with only 700 pounds on it. He advises all of his friends to beware of the Cottonwood Pass.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 3, 1920: A police raid was made Saturday on seven places suspected of making or harboring moonshine whiskey. A still was found at one place and whiskey in four others.
Adolfo Cintabellarino was arrested at his home near the smelter, when Sheriff Hutchinson, Marshal Blunkall and Night Marshal Fred Hampe swooped down on his place. The still was found after a still hunt of an hour. Blunkall struck a hot trail, which he pursued to the hay loft.
The three officers overturned ten tons of new hay before they found the wash boiler and the raisins. They searched under the house and found nine and a half gallons of pure old Maud with a kick like an elephant.
Pauline Golash of the Moose rooms had two and a half gallons of white mule secreted behind a panel in her kitchen.
Frank Costanza had three and a half pints at his pool hall. Mrs. L. Quiconosa had a quart in her rooming house on Lower F street. Argys Brothers had two gallons in a garage in an alley in the rear of Lower F street.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 3, 1945: The heavy rains have damaged the county highways and the road crews have been busy for a week making repairs. Ute Trail road is badly washed and the road to St. Elmo has also been damaged. County Commissioners Mundlein and O’Haver have gangs of men working on the two roads.
The road from the Smelter bridge to Smeltertown was washed last evening by water which came down a gulch. The cement dip on the road was washed so badly that traffic could not get over it.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 4, 1970: Heavy rains in the Sangre de Cristo mountains brought flash flooding down Bear Canyon past Salida to the Arkansas River late yesterday.
The flood washed out a county bridge on Bear Creek Road, and County Commissioner Dick Tuttle said there was no estimate of damage yet. “It will take labor and fill to repair the washouts.”
The floods coming down Bear Creek crept toward the one home up the canyon and carried away a pump and tool belonging to Dick Moore, who rents the home form George Oyler. Oyler said there wasn’t too much damage to the house, that the water did not rise that far.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 4, 1995: Chaffee County’s population has increased by 1,502 since April of 1990, according to figures released by the Demographic Section of the Division of Local Government of the State of Colorado.
The population as of July 1994 was 14,186 as compared to 12,684 in April of 1990.
Overall, the population of Colorado went up 11 percent from 1990 to 1994, with an influx of 3,655,647 people into the state.
