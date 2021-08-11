140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: We are informed that four of the claims belonging to the Monarch mining company near Chaffee have been jumped.
The story is that the agent employed to do last year’s assessment made affidavit that the work had been done and that the company gave him the money, when in fact no work had been done at all.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 12, 1921: A washout of the bridge at Beaver, where the big flood that wrecked Pueblo started, occurred yesterday afternoon during a cloudburst.
All trains were delayed.
Train No. 3 is doing here tonight and trains 4 and 16 left here shortly after noon today.
A cloudburst at Browns canon yesterday afternoon washed the roads badly and did some damage to crops but did not damage the railroad.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 12, 1946: Elaine Floryancic, 3, and her brother Joseph, 4½, children of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Floryancic of Smeltertown, have contracted polio. The two children were taken by ambulance to Denver last night.
Glen Lamberg, chairman of the Chaffee County Committee of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation, was notified yesterday afternoon that it was advisable to send the children to Denver. He and his committee immediately started making arrangements for transportation and care en route.
The Floryancic home is in a rural district and they take their water from a well.
Three other children in the family, Betty Lou, Birdie and Mildred, are reported as being in good health.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1971: Lt. Gov. John Vanderhoof landed his Cessna Skylane 182 at the Salida airport late this morning and said he hoped to get in some fishing – despite the fact that Wednesday he fell chest deep into a creek while fishing near Mount Massive in Leadville.
The Republican official planned to lunch at the Colorado State Reformatory near Buena Vista, and also inspect the Chalk Creek Fish Rearing Unit this afternoon.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1996: State Park Ranger Bob Smith was in the right place at the right time Wednesday.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Smith was in the Salida Safeway store when he saw a male who fit the description of an escaped convict from the Arrowhead Correctional Facility in Cañon City.
Smith immediately notified authorities of his suspicions and remained in the parking lot to make sure the suspect did not leave the area.
Salida police officer Tim Walker and Keith Pinkston of the Tri County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody at 1:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.