The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: At a meeting of the physicians of Salida, held October 16, it was voted to extend an invitation to all the regular physicians of Chaffee County to meet in Salida at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 1882, for the purpose of organizing a county medical society.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 13, 1922: Salida’s first trade excursion will leave the upper park at 9 o’clock and run over to Bonanza to spend the day in that busy camp.
It is planned to have at least 50 business men in the party. They will return to Salida that evening.
All who wish to accompany the party are urged to call Neil Davenport of Coe Branch and let them know how many will be in their party and whether they will want dinner at the hotel in Bonanza.
This is essential as otherwise they may not be able to obtain dinner in the camp.
The business men will be met by the Bonanza citizens.
They will visit the mines and see what plans are formulating for the future of the camp.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 16, 1947: City attorney Charles F. Stewart yesterday accompanied Mr. Bain, state aeronautical inspector, Mr. McDonald, engineer for the Federal CAA, and W.F. Bridgeman of the Monarch Airlines on an inspection of the Reynolds ranch on the Mesa above the Valley View schoolhouse as a possible airport site.
This site has been inspected several times before, but on the request of Mr. Stewart, the officials came for another look. All other sites, including the present airport, the Scull-Sage place and the Usnick place were ruled out by the inspectors.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 19, 1972: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Aspen man shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday, when he allegedly stole some $400 worth of merchandise from the Gibson’s Discount Store, located on Highway 50.
Kenneth J. Muth, 30, is charged with grand theft for the theft of $424.20 in stereo tape players and tools, according to Deputy Robert Myers, the arresting officer.
Muth is presently free on $2,500 bond after he was advised of his rights by County Judge Donald Meyers.
Muth is slated to appear in District Court Friday at 1 p.m. before Judge Howard Purdy.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1997: CR 294 out of St. Elmo won’t be plowed by the county this winter.
Three people had asked Chaffee County commissioners to reconsider plowing the mountain road.
But Tuesday, commissioners said there was really no place to store the snow, if the road were plowed.
“I don’t see any way physically we can plow the road,” Commissioner Glen Everett said.
Commissioner Jim Thompson described the road as a bottleneck.
There are places to store snow near St. Elmo, but as the road winds down into the valley, there’s no room on the roadsides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.