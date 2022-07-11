140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1882: The door and window caps and sills for Webb & Corbin’s new building are coming from Canon City. They are very handsome and will set the building off in good shape.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 11, 1922: T.J. Ehrhart has formally announced himself a candidate for the nomination for governor on the Democratic ticket. Mr. Ehrhart is a citizen of Chaffee County.
As a member of the state senate his record was such as should entitle him to the support of the Democratic party.
John F. Shafroth, then governor, had promised to fulfill the party platform which contained a demand for the initiative and referendum, the recall, the direct primary, the state banking law and other reforms.
The legislature refused to pass these laws.
There were only six senators and a handful of representatives who favored the law. Senator Ehrhart was one of the six senators.
Relying on these men Governor Shafroth called a special session and the laws were passed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 10, 1947: Charles Dawson, of Denver, driver for the Rio Grande Motorway, was fined $45 and costs by Justice of the Peace Alway this morning on a charge of reckless driving and hit and run driving.
It was charged that at 9 o’clock Wednesday Dawson turned the corner at First and F streets, jammed the fender of the parked police car, struck and badly damaged a Buick car on West First street and continued out to Brown’s Canon where the truck ran off the road into a borrow pit.
Sheriff Shewalter and State Patrolman Carl Dowell gave chase and located the truck. Sheriff Shewalter said Dawson had never before had an accident in one million miles of driving.
He said there was no evidence that Dawson had been drinking but he appeared to be dazed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1972: Two early-day business buildings in downtown Salida are being razed.
A one-story structure at 118 E. First St. and the adjoining two-story building at 122 E. First, recently acquired by Sanford and Raimon Cook, are being demolished because the cost of remodeling them to bring them up to standard would be prohibitive.
Sanford Cook said there are no immediate plans for the property. “We’re just getting them down before they fall on somebody.”
The Cooks purchased the property from Charles A. and Leona Rogers, former Salida residents now living in Oregon.
Rogers inherited the buildings in 1920 from the estate of his father, Andy Rogers, an early-day saloon keeper who had owned them since 1901.
Cook said he had been unable to fix a definite date for construction of the two buildings but that judging from the age of the adjacent structures “the 1800s would be a good guess.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1997: According to a legal notice in Friday’s Mountain Mail, the group in charge of constructing a 30-unit apartment complex on Holman Avenue in Salida will seek the release of federal funds in order to break ground on the project.
The controversial project, meant to house moderate-income residents, will cost an estimated $2,094,612, with $450,000 coming from a federal HOME loan.
There will be 22 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.