140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1882: Teamsters should be a little more careful about driving across ditches where the ground is soft.
The water is caused to break out frequently by a wagon being driven across where there is no crossing and when it would have been but little trouble for the driver to go to a street.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 11, 1922: Forest supervisor Agee, Forester Cuenin, H.R. Hay, president of the Salida Game and Fish protective association, and William Crylie went to Buena Vista Sunday to confer with Warden Capp and the management of the state fish hatchery about securing fish for the steams.
It was discovered that there is a serious shortage of rainbow trout.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 4, 1947: A summary relating to Selective Service has been prepared by Mrs. Katherine Johnson, Clerk of the local draft board for release.
A total of 1701 men between the ages of 19 and 45 were registered under Selective Service law in Chaffee County.
Of this number, 718 were either enlisted or were inducted into the armed forces.
Up to March 636 had been discharged or released from active duty. There were 14 of these registrants who gave their lives for their country.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 4, 1972: The 24th annual renewal of the FibArk boat races was dealt a telling blow last night when the Salida City Council refused to participate in the funding of the event.
A coalition of four council members led by freshman Alderman Bob Rundell succeeded in killing the proposal for financial aid which has been granted by the city in each of the previous 23 years.
Voting with Rundell were councilmen Harry Egan, Ed Bradbury and Dick Murphy.
Councilman Lloyd Naccarato made an effort to salvage something by proposing a $1,000 grant for FibArk. That proposal was also beaten down.
Rundell’s opposition apparently stemmed from the fact that other events such as the little Britches Rodeo and the sled dog races inaugurated only last year do not receive municipal aid and that assistance to one activity could set a precedent which the city cannot afford.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 9, 1997: The appearance of subsidizing an elite few in Chaffee County caused the Chaffee County commissioners to raise gas prices at Harriet Alexander Air Field Tuesday.
In a two-to-one vote after a lengthy discussion – commissioners Frank McMurry and Glenn Everett for, Jim Thompson against – the board approved raising gas prices from $1.90 to $1.98 a gallon for local users and keeping the price at $2.20 for out-of-county users.
The $1.98 price is what is charged at the Buena Vista Municipal Airport, which is privately operated.
