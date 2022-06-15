140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1882: From persons who have been down to Howard’s station in Pleasant valley this week we learn that there are now two cases of small-pox there and that three persons have died with that disease since the first case reported about three or four weeks ago.
It is freely asserted by residents in that neighborhood that the attending physician has not used proper precautions in the matter of changing his clothes and washing himself after waiting on the small-pox patients and before visiting other persons in the same locality.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 13, 1922: The Manual Training building of the Salida High school was wrecked with dynamite Saturday by the contractor for the new building. As much of the old material as can be used will be placed in the new building.
When the corner stone of the old building was opened it contained many documents of historical value. Among them were copies of The Salida Mail and the Salida News, the papers of Salida at that time.
The corner stone was laid in 1886. The building was erected by the Presbyterian church as a denominational school. It was a high school at first, but it later became a grade school also.
The school venture did not prove a financial success and the building was sold to the Salida school district. It was used as a manual training school until the end of the last term.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 13, 1947: Meter heads for the parking meters have arrived by express and will be installed in a few days.
The charge for parking will then be put into effect, at the rate of 12 minutes for one cent, and one cent for each additional twelve-minute period.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1972: A vintage aircraft, the only remaining one of its kind, will be in Salida Sunday for the Fly-In, Drive-In breakfast being staged at Harriet Alexander Field by Salida Flying and Civic Club.
The plane is a Vultec V-1A, one of 25 built in 1934.
It is in like-new condition after 5 years and 6,000 hours of painstaking restoration work by its present owner, Harold Johnston of Pueblo.
Capable of carrying ten passengers, the craft gulps 60 gallons of high octane fuel an hour so Johnston doesn’t fly it as often as he would like to.
The flying club will furnish the fuel for passenger hops Sunday in return for donations to the airport improvement fund.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1997: Two out of three ain’t bad.
In his three tries at the longest kayak race in North America, Nelson Oldham has now won it twice.
Oldham, the 1995 record-setting kayaker from Carbondale, mirrored his high-water finish from two years ago, tackling the mighty Arkansas and winning the 49th running of the FIBArk 26-mile downriver race Saturday.
In 1995 Oldham, now 29, set the FIBArk downriver race record, covering the distance from Salida to Cotopaxi in just over an hour and 47 minutes. The river was raging that year, measuring in at more than 6,000 cubic feet per second.
Saturday, Oldham covered the distance in 1:58:13, making him the only boater to cover the course in under two hours this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.