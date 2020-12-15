140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1880: Mr. Moll dropped a revolver in his store Wednesday and it “went off.”
The ball passed through a partition in his store and tore into some packages of tobacco in his packing room.
Nobody was hurt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 14, 1920: Society attended enmasse at the annual charity ball given by the Elks at their home Friday evening. Records of former years were broken and over 200 attended.
The beautiful home of the Elks was tastily decorated and brilliantly lighted but was made more beautiful and more brilliant by the presence of more than 100 of Salida’s society ladies attired in gorgeous gowns of clever creation, which added to the charm of the wearer. Many out of town guests attended.
Dancing was indulged in from 9 until 2 o’clock in the morning to music rendered by Hawes’ orchestra of Canon City while the guests were served at the banquet tables in the lounging rooms of the home from 11 o’clock until 2:30 o’clock.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 17, 1945: The Salida Spartans were entertained royally Friday night by the Elks lodge at a turkey dinner, which was attended by 150 people.
The dinner was prepared by “Chalk” Dinkins and was one of his best.
Mrs. Marguerite Thompson and the High School Girls chorus entertained with songs during the dinner and at the meeting in the lodge room later.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 16, 1970: Two Mineral Hot Springs men were found not guilty of second degree burglary by a 12 member jury which deliberated 14-minutes Tuesday afternoon in 11th Judicial District Court.
The men, Eric Shoshenelkala, 25, and, Larry Larson, 29, both of Mineral Hot Springs south of Villa Grove, were acquitted by the jury of seven Salida residents and five Buena Vista residents of alleged burglary of Foster Lumber Co. here Aug. 9.
The jury retired at 3:48 p.m. on the second day of the trial, and indicated it had reached a verdict 14 minutes later.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 13, 1995: Support your local sweet tooth, get a nice stocking stuffer or Christmas gift, and help a good cause – all at the same time.
Kesner Junior High seventh and eighth grade geography students are planning a trip to Washington, D.C. at the end of the school year.
To earn money for this project, they are selling candy bars and tins of chocolates. The bars are $1. Tins are $6.50 each.
According to Mona Pearson, student sponsor, the trip is expected to cost each student about $860 and they are trying to raise as much of their own money as possible through candy sales and other projects.
Just before school dismisses for Christmas vacation, students plan a “Kiss the Pig Contest” at school as another fund raising venture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.