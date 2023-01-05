140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: An old gentleman threatened to shoot the depot agent at Brown’s Canon the other day, because the latter wanted to collect freight before the goods were delivered.
He didn’t do it though.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 5, 1923: Mrs. H. I. Cook, librarian of the Salida Public Library, surprised her friends Wednesday when she announced that she had resigned her position and she will spend several months in travel.
She handed in her resignation in December but the board did not make it public until a competent successor could be obtained.
Mrs. Monte Fessenbeck of Powell, Wyoming, a trained librarian, was appointed Tuesday night to succeed Mrs. Cook.
The Salida Public Library is rated by librarians as one of the best in the United States for a city of this size.
It has a unique history. It was organized 20 years ago by the Tuesday Evening Club, and it consisted first of a shelf of 100 books.
Mrs. Cook became custodian of the books and after a time they were placed in City Hall.
The club gave concerts and entertainments to raise funds for books and for a building.
After many years of hard work the fund had grown to such an extent that the Carnegie Library fund was available and the pretty building at Fourth and E streets was erected in 1909.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 7, 1948: The famous Globetrotters, world’s colored Champions, will be seen in action in Salida on the night of Friday, January 23, against the Salida All-Stars team in the outstanding basketball game of the local season, for when the Trotters hit town things happen.
Last season the famous Globetrotters in a 135 game schedule dropped only nine games while winning the remainder with their sensational brand of basketball.
The Trotters again are being led by Cleo Johnson, basketball’s greatest showman and superb shooter, who literally drives his opponents crazy with his antics before and during the game.
Last year Johnson was more than a 20-point man per game.
This season he has the added help of Wally Edwards, All-stater from Cleveland, playing his third year with the Trotters; Chuck Johnson, playing his first season with the Trotters after a fling with the Brooklyn Air Force 5; and Chuck Bowen Chicago star.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1973: Soon to be razed is the old Shearer Motor Company building at the corner of 2nd and F Streets in downtown Salida.
The structure, which has fallen into disrepair in recent years, will be torn down to make way for a new office building to house Salida Building and Loan and Salida Realty.
The area, which threatened to become blighted shows promise now of becoming one of the more attractive downtown corners with the addition of several modern structures recently.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1998: The 500 block of F Street remains closed today, while a leak in the water line under the street is being repaired.
According to Tom Shilling, Salida public works director, the job should be finished by Friday.
A leak was observed on Monday, Jan. 5, in what turned out to be the line for the U.S. West building.
