The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: It is getting to be the fashion for gentlemen who have business in Salida to bring their families along, and let them enjoy the beautiful and mild climate that we are blessed with here.
The Salida Mail, Dec. 29, 1922: The hay stacks on the Costello ranch, adjoining the Sand Park school, caught fire at 4:00 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
All the neighbors gathered to help fight the fire, but it had burned so deep into the stack before it was discovered that over twenty tons of hay were destroyed before the flames were conquered.
The fire burned all night. Only a small stack was saved.
The fighters succeeded in keeping the flames from spreading to the house or other buildings.
It is not known how the fire started.
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 30, 1947: Work is progressing on the dismantling of the D&M Garage, which will be known as Lloyd’s Services after Jan. 1.
The most modern and complete Skelly Garage and service station in this part of the state will be erected on the corner.
The main entrance will be on First Street.
Instead of the triangular area for the gasoline pumps, popular on most corner locations, the new garage will have its pumps parallel with E street.
The various departments will be conveniently arranged, including the car washing room, lubrication room, two-stall service room and the garage.
There will be modern rest rooms with hot and cold water.
The new building will be completed in sixty days.
While construction is under way the business will be located in the garage shop adjoining E street.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1972: Robert H. Sherman Jr., 38, of Moab, Utah, was just driving east of U.S. Highway 50 a little west of Maysville, when a large boulder tumbled down the side of his 1972 IHC truck yesterday about 11:45 a.m.
Sherman was unable to stop and crashed into the rock causing $200 damage to his vehicle, according to F.R. Franklin of the Colorado State Patrol.
Sherman was not injured in the freak mishap.
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1997: Homebrew hobbyists can now get the supplies they need right in Poncha Springs.
Dan and Sharla Ryan opened the Homebrew Store in the Rocky Mountain Lodge, across from Poncha Truck Stop, in mid-November.
A big part of the reason for opening the store was so they wouldn’t have to go all the way to the Front Range to get their supplies.
“We figured other people were probably having the same problem,” Dan said, “so we decided to bring the ingredients here.”
The Homebrew Store has everything the experienced or beginning brewer needs to make a variety of beer, wine and even soda.
Root beer, birch beer, cream soda, cola and sasparilla extracts are available, along with yeast, bottles, cappers and caps, and corks for wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.