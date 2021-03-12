Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 32F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 32F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.