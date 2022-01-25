140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1882: A Swede girl by the name of Mary Bue died late yesterday evening at Mr. Reeve’s residence.
If the author or authors of her downfall, whoever and wherever they are, would contribute something toward giving her decent burial it would be nothing more than justice.
Dr. Brown, who attended the deceased at the time her child was born and since, said she died from puerperal peritonitis, caused by having taken cold the second day after confinement.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1922: Potatoes began to move out of Salida last week, five cars being loaded at the Salida yards.
More than half of the 1921 crop remains to be shipped.
The potatoes moved last week sold $1.15 to $1.25 a hundred.
It is possible that the farmers will be able to dispose of their entire crop before the end of the season.
Among those who shipped potatoes last week are Dominic Post, Sam Post, Fred Post, Gill Post, Jo Lucco, Sam Scanga, Nick Predovich and Jo Sage.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 27, 1947: Salida schools are one of the very few school systems in the state not using any “emergency certificate” teachers this year, it was noted this week, when the results of a questionnaire studying nearly 60 of the larger school systems in the state was received.
Nearly a third of Colorado school teachers this year are teaching on “war emergency” certificates, meaning that their credentials are not sufficiently high in most cases to obtain ordinary teaching credentials.
Many have thought, however, that the “emergency certificates” were confined to rural schools only.
However, some of the largest systems in the state have as many as 10 per cent of their staff and in some of the second-class districts as large a number as half of their staff are on the emergency certificate.
The Salida schools, however, have not a single solitary “emergency certificate teacher” being but one of the very few so listed outside of Denver and Colorado Springs.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 24, 1972: The Fryingpan-Arkansas project ranks second among all of the nation’s reclamation projects in terms of dollars requested by the Nixon administration in the new budget presented to Congress today by the president.
Part of an all-time record Bureau of Reclamation budget of more than half a billion dollars, the Fryingpan-Arkansas will receive $38.5 million if Congress goes along with the administration request.
A large portion of the $38.5 million requested for Fryingpan-Arkansas will be expended on the Twin Lakes power plant near Leadville.
Contract for the job, which will take several years to complete, was let recently following a bid opening in Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1997: The Shavano Academic Booster Club held its biannual awards ceremony Tuesday evening.
The ceremony is held in honor of students who perform well in school academically and are good citizens, outstanding athletes or excel in a particular subject.
Longfellow choir provided entertainment to the nearly full John Held auditorium.
The kids sang three songs, including a number called “Be kind to your parents,” which seems to be the crowd favorite.
Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergmann was the featured speaker of the evening.
Bergmann told the kids that being good citizens and good students is very important.
“If you try your hardest and do your best every time, you will succeed,” said Bergmann.
