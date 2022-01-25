Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. High 31F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.