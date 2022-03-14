140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1882: The only son of J.G. Hollenbeck and wife arrived at the house of his parents one evening of last week.
He is a young man of promise and appears to be duly appreciated by his friends.
Weight ten pounds.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 17, 1922: The funeral of Prof. Edgar Kesner Tuesday afternoon at the Methodist church was the largest ever held in Salida.
There were more than 100 automobiles in the funeral procession. The school pupils, the graduates, the parents, the teachers and the citizens generally felt his death to be a personal loss.
The floral offerings were numerous and ranged from simple tributes of bouquets to the more elaborate wreaths.
The Salida Public Schools, the Juniors, the Seniors, the Alumni of Salida High School, the Greek community, the Italian community, the Parent Teachers association, the Golden Hour Sunday school class, the Sophomore Class, Public school faculty, W.C.T.U. Frances Willard class, Christian Science church. Tuesday Evening Club and Salida Women’s club were among the organizations which contributed wreaths of flowers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 12, 1947: Six young men paid $114.52 each to Justice of the Peace Almay on a charge of rioting at the Del Rio Club on the night of Jan. 26.
Deputy Sheriff Donald A, Waters testified that he was knocked down and kicked by a gang. He had two black eyes and body bruises.
Waters called Tom Koenig, who was serving as Salida patrolman, but when Koenig arrived he found eleven men in the gang and they refused to go to jail.
Koenig called Sheriff Emmett L. Shewalter, who went to the place, accompanied by Dean Waters, father of Donald.
The eleven were taken to jail but at the hearing five were dismissed for lack of evidence.
The men were represented by a Colorado Springs attorney. Notice of appeal was given but the appeal was not filed and the men dismissed for lack of evidence.
Those fined were Leo Zamarippi of Florence, Claude de Herera of Colorado Springs and Sam Garcia, Alfred Martinez, Jerry Gardunio and Cecil Martinez, all of Salida.
Both the Halley and Purse cars were badly damaged. Halley received slight injuries.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 13, 1972: The severe overcrowding at the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista was alleviated to a degree on Friday of last week with the administrative transfer of 25 hard core inmates from that institution to the Colorado State Penitentiary at Canon City.
The transfer, made after several weeks’ consultation between reformatory Warden C. Winston Tanksley, his staff, the state Department of Institutions and Governor John Love, is provided for under Colorado statutes.
Tanksley said those moved to Canon City were screened from an original list of 104 who “were not and would not profit from our programs here.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 13, 1997: Roughly 60 percent of the streets in Poncha Springs will be chemically treated this spring to control dust.
In a report to elected officials Monday evening, Lauri Dannemiller, town manager and clerk, said arrangements are being made through Chaffee County’s road maintenance department to spray 3.8 miles of gravel roads in the town with a dust-control agent.
She said the town budgeted $5,000 for the work. However at $1,300 per mile, the town will be able to cover only about 60 percent of the town’s total 6.25 miles of streets.
