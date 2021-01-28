140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1881: A.W. Sams and W.J. Morgan returned this week from a seventeen days trip to Gunnison.
They report the snow on Marshall pass from three to ten feet deep, and in going over were compelled to shovel snow for five days in succession.
They returned via Saguache and experienced no difficulty on the return trip.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 28, 1921: Lieutenant Governor Cooley has selected Salida for his summer vacation headquarters, first because he is a lover of the out-of-doors life and secondly because his schoolmate and life-long chum F.J. Doveton of the Ben Graf Clothing company is here to act as guide.
They were raised together in Trinidad.
Mr. Doveton is looking forward with pleasant anticipation to his visit with his chum.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 29, 1946: The American College of Surgeons has again given full approval to the Rio Grande hospital in Salida for having met all the requirements.
The American College of Surgeons represents 14,000 leading surgeons in the United States and Canada.
It carries on extensive work each year in improving the condition of hospitals and bringing them up to minimum requirements.
The Rio Grande hospital is listed as having 85 beds and 7 bassinets.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1971: There are more persons in Chaffee County than there were ten years ago, fewer in the Salida city limits and more in the Salida area, according to figures released this month by the U.S. Bureau of the Census.
Population in Chaffee County now at 10,162 inhabitants, increased by 22.5 per cent over the last ten years, while the census count in Salida declined by 205 persons to a total of 4,355 persons or a drop of 4.5 per cent, according to the Bureau of the Census.
The count for the Salida area including nearby residences outside the city limits on U.S. 50 increased by 276 inhabitants or 4.5 per cent from the 1960 count – to total 6,386 persons.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 29, 1996: At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, most of southern Chaffee County, including large portions of Salida and Poncha Springs, experienced an hour-long power outage.
According to Darrel Pratt, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, Public Service Co. was aware of the outage but offered no immediate explanation.
“They just called to see if we had any reports of accidents where someone might have hit a power pole or something,” Pratt said.
The Salida Fire Department was without power for the entire time, and the CCSO was operating on auxiliary power until power was restored at about 12:30 p.m.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center employee Donna Chandler reported the power was out at that facility and they were running on emergency back-up power until the power restoration.
