140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: Billy Denton, the gentleman who constructed the wire tramway at the Columbus mill, the first ever in the state, is just back from an extended trip in New Mexico and Arizona.
He is a guest at the New York house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 22, 1922: O.L. Merrill, general manager of the Colorado Decorative Marble company of Saguache county, was in Salida Saturday on business.
Mr. Merrill says his quarries have been shut down for a month because of inability to secure freight cars for shipment.
“We have been shut down for a month and have no promise for the future,” said Mr. Merrill. “We have orders for $7,000 of our products but we cannot get it to market.”
The Orient mine also has laid off nearly all its force, said Mr. Merrill because cars cannot be secured.
Stockmen also are unable to obtain enough equipment since the railroad strike began.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 13, 1947: After lying three years in a field south of the Salida Gun Club in the San Luis Valley, a wallet belonging to O.K. Nabors, 748 C St., was returned to the owner by mail this week.
John Davey, Saguache County rancher, found the wallet where Mr. Nabors had dropped it when hunting ducks during furlough from the army air corps three years ago.
The rancher notified Mr. Nabors, who told him to keep $30 of the $55 in the wallet.
Water and exposure had welded the notes together, but officials at Saguache bank were able to separate and count the money.
Mr. Davey sent a check for $27.50, saying he believed that a large enough reward.
Almost all the leather was gone.
Identification cards and photographs in plastic compartments were chip-like and unreadable.
Army furlough papers, which had been folded several times, still bore enough printing to identify the owner.
During the time the wallet lay in the field Mr. Nabors returned to Europe and completed twenty-five more bombardment missions.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1972: Judge Holly Leeway will be on television tomorrow as a contestant on the “What’s My Line” program. Holly, 20, has been the youngest judge in the United States.
The show will be aired at 12:30 p.m., on channel 2 on cable television.
Mrs. Leewaye flew to New York in October to tape the show, which was televised immediately in New York and California.
The rest of the nation will see the show tomorrow.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1997: If both sides determine it’s beneficial and feasible, a joint-use agreement between the city of Salida and Salida School District R-32-J may come to fruition in the coming months.
School district and city officials met once on this topic and plan further meetings on the near future.
“The school is paying us to use our facilities and we are paying them to use theirs,” explained John Bayuk, a Salida City Councilman, who, along with Ralph Coscarella, proposed the idea.
“The taxpayer is getting hit both ways,” Bayuk continued. “We hope to make a joint effort, where the (district) uses our facilities and the people of Salida use the school’s facilities – only those in the recreational areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.