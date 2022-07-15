140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1882: Thursday evening’s train from Gunnison brought Mr. M.E. Hall, his wife and her sister.
Mr. Hall is a harness maker and had been in Gunnison about a year, having moved there from Olathe, Kansas, with the hope of benefitting his wife who was rapidly declining with consumption.
The change benefitted her for a time, but the disease had taken so firm a hold that is was impossible to drive it away, and the invalid and her husband saw that death must necessarily overtake her in a very brief time. It was for the purpose of getting her home to die among their old friends that the trip was undertaken.
But it was too late. The worry, excitement and fatigue of the trip was more than she could bear and at half past twelve Thursday night she breathed her last in the Junction house in Salida.
This morning the husband continued his journey, taking with him his wife’s remains, while the sister returned to her home in Gunnison.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 11, 1922: While out fishing Wednesday morning, Claude Haley slipped and fell, hitting his right knee on a sharp rock, badly fracturing it. He was out for a few days fishing trip with Irl Taliaferro and H.W. Mueller.
It was necessary for him to go a couple miles to their car and on account of the rough country the men were unable to carry him out, but by walking backwards he managed to reach the car and was brought in to the D.&.R.G. hospital Wednesday afternoon. He is getting along nicely.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 16, 1947: R.B. (Bud) Hooper of Sonochrome Pictures, Denver, was in Salida a couple of days this week taking pictures at the Rio Grande hospital and around the railroad yards for a safety film in color, relating to the maintenance department.
The purpose of the film is to demonstrate to employes how accidents occur and how to avoid them.
The scenes in the hospital will show the results of carelessness.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 12, 1972: Salida aviatrix’ Ruth Chapman and Joey Mehos were officially designated holders of 37th place in the transcontinental Powder Puff Derby air race at an announcement clambake in Toms River, New Jersey, last night.
The local entrants had landed the “Spirit of Salida” race craft at the finish line Sunday afternoon after completing the course from San Carlos, California, 21 miles per hour faster than their handicap speed.
It was a first attempt at flying competition for each.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1997: Construction of the new addition to the Salida Regional Library continues, with completion expected in September.
“Construction is going well,” said Jeff Donlan, library director. “We experienced a few delays due to changes during the excavation stage but now we’re back on schedule.”
The exterior of the new section is being covered in beige brick, matching the brick of the original section which was completed in 1909. The new brick was purchased in Pueblo. “The contractors are being careful to line the course of the brick with the existing building so it will blend together,” Donlan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.