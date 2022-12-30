140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: The footbridge over the Arkansas river opposite the round-house is now completed, and proves to be quite a convenience to the numerous men employed there.
It is substantially and securely built, and the foundations consist of the immense boulders that are found in the bed of the river.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 29, 1922: The house on Jim Scanga’s ranch near Poncha was burned to the ground Tuesday night.
The family had gone to the home of Millie Scanga, a few miles up the road, to spend the evening.
They left a fire burning in both stoves in the house and it is thought that a spark from one of the stoves started the fire.
When Mr. Scanga and his family started home about 10:30, they saw the fire and knowing it was on their place they rushed to the scene as quickly as possible, accompanied by Millie Scanga and a number of neighbors.
The house was so badly burned when they reached it, nothing could be saved.
The flames spread to the hay stacks but were conquered before much damage was done.
The men succeeded in keeping the fire from reaching the barns.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 29, 1947: Arthur Head sustained painful burns on his hands Friday while holding a dead telephone wire, which became charged when it came in contact with a 17,000 K.V. line one and one half miles west of Poncha Springs.
Mr. Head, who was on a pole, was attempting to pull up the telephone wire as it lay on the ground.
A passing truck picked it up in such a way that it was thrown on the live wire.
Both hands were severely burned.
He was taken to the Rio Grande hospital for medical attention. He is reported improved today.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1972: Paul Vandiver of Glenwood Springs has been chosen as administrator of the 60-bed nursing home here which is slated for completion April 1.
Vandiver and his wife have operated a nursing home in Glenwood Springs for the past 16 years.
The nursing home will employ 37 persons including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurses’ aides, a dietician, cooks and housekeeping personnel.
The building is wagon-wheel shaped, with four wings covering some 20,000 square feet of floor space.
Cost of the building is over one-half million dollars, according to Glen Vineyard, general manager.
The home is being constructed by Bud Etherton, Inc. of Colorado Corporation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1997: An accident at the corner of G and Third streets Tuesday afternoon resulted in damage to four cars on the lot at Tony’s Import Car Service.
According to Officer Dan Martin of the Salida Police Department, Gina Welch, 69, was eastbound on Third Street when she hit the accelerator instead of the brake, shot up onto the sidewalk, striking two cars on the lot, then continued east across the street, where she struck a telephone pole.
Two vehicles on the lot were pushed into another vehicle, resulting in damage of three cars. Damage was estimated at $15,000, with two of the vehicles being totaled.
There were no injuries reported.
