140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1880: It is about as necessary sometimes for people to find a place where they can live comfortably through the winter as it is to find a corner where they can keep cool during the summer. This is especially the case with miners who during the summer are at work away up in the mountains, frequently above timberline, but who are compelled, for various reasons, to seek a lower level until the opening of another season.
We believe that Salida offers inducements that no other town in the State can give. The town is located in a beautiful little park at an elevation of not more than seven thousand feet and is surrounded by mountains that fully protect it from the cold blasts that make winters in Denver, Colorado Springs and other towns on the plains so very cold and disagreeable.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 14, 1920: Plans were adopted at a meeting of the Salida Commercial Club, which should make it possible to resume operations at the Salida Smelter within a short time. A committee to be appointed by the Salida Commercial Club and a committee to be appointed by the Denver Civic Association will request the Colorado Metal Mining Association to appoint a committee of engineers to make an examination and report on the smelter and its possibilities.
These committees will submit reports to the Salida Commercial Club and if favorable, plans will be made immediately to raise a fund of $1,000,000 to finance the smelter and the Rawley mine.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 14, 1945: Bobby Stancati, five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Stancati, sustained a broken left leg at 10:10 o’clock Thursday non, when he was struck by a car driven by H.G. Hodding.
According to witnesses the child was on the opposite side of the street from his home and attempted to run across in front of the car. He was hit by a fender. The police say Mr. Hodding was not driving fast and had practically stopped before the fender of the car knocked the child down.
Bobby was taken to the Rio Grande hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 14, 1970: Highway personnel of the three Chaffee county districts will be coordinated in an effort to improve the Chalk Creek road to St. Elmo before bad weather hits, the Board of Commissioners announced.
In a tour with a twofold purpose, commissioners, along with road foreman Clarence Fowler, inspected roads and trash disposal sites of the county this past week. As a result, road maintenance from all three districts will concentrate on the Chalk Creek road and fill it to a depth of six or seven inches to permit leveling and grading.
At present the road is down to bedrock in many places, making further grading impractical. Since it is almost impossible to do extensive work during the heavy summer traffic season, the “shotgun” approach to the problem was adopted.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 13, 1995: The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners Tuesday requested contracts from three companies as the next big step in the county’s jail study process.
Principals of the three companies – Public Administration Consulting Training, LKA Partners and Newstrom Davis – were present at the regular commissioners’ meeting to describe the next steps toward construction of a new county jail facility.
The existing Chaffee County Jail does not meet many minimum standards for jails promulgated by the American Correctional Association, and for years has been living with the threat of lawsuits alleging violation of inmates’ rights and possible closure of the jail by a federal judge as a result of such litigation.
