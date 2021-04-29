140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1881: Everything points to a prosperous season for Chaffee county. The reasons for this are as follows:
Every mine in the county that has been opened to a depth sufficient to show what there is in it has proved to be of a better grade with greater quantity of mineral than was shown at the surface.
A large proportion of the mines of the county produce lead and copper in sufficient quantity to pay for the extraction and reduction of the ores.
The veins of ore are always true fissures, and their stability is thus assured.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 29, 1921: Three business houses were burglarized Tuesday night by three boys who were surrounded in the J.H. Holcomb feed store and captured by the police.
Two of the boys are 14 years old and one is 9 years old. The boys live in Salida with their parents. One of the boys was sentenced to the state industrial school at Golden by Judge Newett of the juvenile court and the cases of the other two were continued pending good behavior.
The boys entered the Salida creamery where they opened a desk, but finding no valuables, they helped themselves to ice cream.
They next attempted to enter the Gimlett warehouse, but Frank Gimlett passed by and the boys ran. Mr. Gimlett notified the police. He did not see the boys and thought they were men.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 26, 1946: Sheriff Emmett Shewalter; Ray Williams, Rio Grande special agent; and Emerson Eagleton, district attorney, spent Friday in Colorado Springs, where they again questioned Werner Carl Schwarzmiller, who is being held in that city for the shooting of T.R. O’Haver, here on April 16.
The sheriff stated that Schwarzmiller refused to sign a statement. His woman companion, Dora Stutsman, signed a statement.
Mr. O’Haver’s condition is reported good today. Doctors still do not know what per cent eyesight will be retained.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 3, 1971: Joe DeLuca reported to the sheriff’s office last week that someone had apparently stolen the battery from his white 1966 GMC 2½-ton truck, which was parked at DeLuca’s bulk plant 1 mile west of Poncha Springs off U.S. 50.
The battery was 12 volt, valued at $49.95.
Fingerprints were taken at the scene.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1996: Burning ditches, fields of debris piles is bad.
That is the official position taken this spring by the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
From the firefighter’s point of view, the human factor is the biggest risk in controlled burns.
Of the 25 or so grass fires to which the district responds each year, half turn out to be controlled burns that had not been reported to the sheriff’s office in advance.
