140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: Before the high water of spring comes the footbridge opposite the round-house should be elevated about ten feet.
Otherwise the floods will transport it to more tropical climes.
To raise the bridge is the only way we see to bridge over the difficulty.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 16, 1923: Passenger train No. 316 was nearly twenty-four hours late into Salida Wednesday night on account of one of the worst blizzards that has ever swept Marshall Pass.
The flanger was ahead of the passenger train and could not make it into the snow sheds because of the high drifts at the entrance.
The rotary from Gunnison could not reach the summit and it was necessary to transfer the broad gauge rotary at Salida to narrow gauge tracks and send it with a gang of shovelers to dig the trains out.
It was necessary to put snow in the engines to keep up steam.
The train was backed to the side of a bank where it was sheltered.
Coffee and food were sent up from Sargents but did not reach the train until it was nearly ready to proceed.
The passengers were well taken care of and there was no suffering.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 13, 1948: Mrs. Minnie Lantz has received scores of letters from friends in Finland, expressing gratitude for the packages of food and clothing which were donated by people in Salida.
She had also received newspapers from Finland in which the people of America are thanked for their generosity.
A truck was donated by Americans to her native town.
The truck was used to haul the donated supplies to the homes of the people, and it is rigged up also as a traveling X-ray unit to give tuberculosis tests.
Mrs. Lantz also received fifteen handmade knives, which the Finns made as donations to their friends in Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 16, 1973: The second of two Colorado State Reformatory residents who escaped from the institution Feb. 3 in the back of a truck was captured in Denver and returned to Buena Vista Thursday, Chaffee County Sheriff Charles Berry said today.
Tyrone Long, 23, of Denver, who was serving a maximum of nine years for bad checks and conspiracy to commit robbery, and John H. Clay, 20, also of Denver, sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for three misdemeanors and one felony in a Denver court, hid in the back of a state truck headed for the reformatory dairy.
The two got out of the truck near the junction of highways 285 and 24, and were allegedly picked up by a car driven by Sandra Edwards, 30, of Denver, who had visited the two residents on the same day.
The Edwards woman is now being held in the Chaffee County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bond.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 20, 1998: Concerned with the potential ramifications of the ruling, city attorney Alan Sulzenfuss recommended to members of the Salida City Council they appeal the district court’s decision that the loitering ordinance was unconstitutional.
But the council, which had determined to ditch the unpopular law regardless of the court’s decision, was unwilling to pursue the issue with the Colorado Supreme Court.
Sulzenfuss was critical of District Judge Kenneth Plotz’s decision, calling it “disjointed” and lacking “any coherent order.”
