140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1880: The Bank of South Arkansas has moved its business building and all, from its old stand above Railroad avenue to Front street between Wilson’s grocery and the Grand View Hotel.
Their new location is nearer the business part of town and is therefore more convenient to their customers as well as to themselves.
Mr. Hartzell, who is the head of the house here, is an active and thorough business man, and is ably assisted by Mr. Hissom the cashier.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 10, 1920: The Mary Stokes store, which for several years has been one of the prettiest in Colorado, and has received the praise of visiting merchants in traveling man, as well as the Salida patrons, has been completely remodeled.
Miss Stokes has enlarged the ready-to-wear department to such an extent that she had to enlarge the floor space.
This was done by erecting a balcony floor and installing specially-designed cases.
She is now carrying one of the most complete lines of ready-to-wear in the state. The beautiful furnishings of the store make a lasting impression on the visitor.
Miss Stokes abhors the word “metropolitan” because she believes the people of Salida are as metropolitan as the residents of New York.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 11, 1945: Salida experienced the first automobile fight Sunday evening, when six Salida boys in one car and three Leadville boys in another continued missile throwing over several miles of territory. There were no casualties but both cars were damaged.
The fight started on F Street near Seventh when one group pelted the other with apples. The other group returned the apple fire and the two cars sped out on the highway beyond the smelter town where they took a stand.
One boy substituted a pop bottle for an apple and crashed a windshield. The other group returned fire with a tire wrench which went through the rear window of the opponent.
The police rounded up both groups. Chief of Police Masters, Sheriff Shewalter, State Patrolman Dowell and County Judge Buchanan questioned the boys and were told that what started as a game became a fight.
They were warned to be on good behavior, else this offense would count against them if they get into further trouble. The boys were 16 and 17 years old.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1970: A “central recording system” valued at $1,550 was contributed to the Salida Hospital by the hospital auxiliary to facilitate hospital procedures, according to Monroe Evans, the hospital administrator.
The system is designed to dictate information from any nurses station to the medical records department where the material can be immediately processed. The equipment includes telecords at the stations in addition to a central dictating system.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1995: This past weekend saw the 30th annual Wadi of the International Order of Rocky Mountain Goats at the Cree Creek campground on Taylor Mountain.
The anniversary get-together was dedicated to the memory of one of the founding members, Wally Koster, who had served the organization as secretary-treasurer since its inception.
Present for the special ceremony were his wife, sons and daughter.
