140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: A petition is being presented to the property owners on First street between E and G streets to widen the street twenty feet.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 13, 1923: The property owners in the proposed paving district met last night at the Photoplay and adopted a resolution stating that it is inadvisable to pave any portion of the city at present, also that all citizens are urged to exercise care and diligence before signing any petition relating to paving, also that the city council discourage paving for the present.
The meeting was attended by eighty-five people.
Fred Bateman acted as chairman and E.C. Berrian as secretary.
Only property owners in the district were at liberty to talk but an engineer from Canon City explained paving, paving contracts and petitions to them.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 3, 1948: Harold B. Woods has sold the Woods Billiard Room on East First street to Glenn Newman.
Mr. Newman, who was in the painting business ,will give his name to his new business.
Joe Leo and Frank Williams have sold the J & F Pool Hall on West First street to Pete Bartolo, who took possession on Feb. 1.
Mr. Leo has gone to California and Mr. Williams will devote his time to farming.
Mr. Bartolo is a fire cleaner at the Rio Grande shops.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 6, 1973: Officials at the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista are pressing the search for two residents of the institution who have been missing since Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m.
In an announcement to the press, Warden C. Winston Tanksley said: It is now believed that Tyrone J. Long and John H. Clay concealed themselves in a farm truck which took a work crew to the dairy, three miles south of the main institution, Saturday afternoon.
Reports from other inmates tend to support the belief that the two escapees rode in the truck to the intersection of a main highway and were met by friends who had visited the reformatory earlier the same day.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 9, 1998: Two men perished in the Arkansas River east of Swissvale early Saturday morning when the pickup truck they were riding in rolled off U.S. 50 down a steep embankment into the water.
The men were in their early 20s and are believed to be from La Junta, according to Salida firefighter Eric Schrager.
Schrager said SFD was notified of the wreck at 12:16 a.m. Saturday,
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a Toyota four-wheel-drive pickup overturned in the river, with only the wheels showing.
The SFD crew had to wait until a wrecker from A-1 Auto Service was able to overturn the truck before searching the cab.
One man was found inside the truck. He was dead, Schrager said.
The SFD wasn’t notified there had been a second person in the truck until about noon Saturday.
The second body was found about three-quarters of a mile downstream from where the pickup went in, about 7 feet under water.
