140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1882: Woodring has a new wagon, made especially for him by Rockwell and Bauslin of Salida.
The woodwork was done by Rockwell and the iron by Bauslin.
Mr. Woodring says it is as good a piece of work as he has seen.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 5, 1922: Declaring that he was assessed on the same cattle in various counties, James F. Hutchinson of Salida brought suit against county officials and former county officials in Gunnison County for $15,815, said to have been sustained by him when his round-up was interfered with.
The suits are dated from Montrose, August 13, and were filed in District Court last week by Hutchinson’s attorneys, Fairlamb and Hotchkiss of Delta.
The largest of the four suits is directed against A. M. Thomas, who was assessor for Gunnison County in 1920.
This suit demands $12,735, which Hutchinson alleges is the sum he lost last year through the interruption to his round-up, caused by the restraint warrant gotten out against his stock by the county officials in an effort to collect taxes from Hutchinson.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 5, 1947: The Royal Gorge Packing Company of Canon City purchased at auction the blue ribbon calf, exhibited last week by Joe Hutchinson of Salida at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The steer weighed 860 pounds and was entered in the 4-H Club competition.
The packing company has slaughtered the calf and will offer it for sale when the meat has aged, which will be about a week.
Herman Sander is vice-president of the packing company and is well known in Salida. He makes frequent visits here and purchases considerable stock in Chaffee County for his packing house.
The Hutchinson steer brought $32.50 a hundred weight.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 6, 1972: William J. Argys, 20, and John G. Argys, 45, of Salida, were involved in an accident Saturday morning in which one was hurt lightly and their car was damaged.
The Argys car was passing a vehicle driven by Raymond M. Zoller, 54, westbound on U.S. 50, when Zoller veered to the left. Argys skidded and ran off the road to avoid striking the car, which caused $600 damage to their vehicle.
John Argys suffered cuts and bruises and was treated at the scene. No one else was injured according to the state patrol.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1997: Crews from JTL Inc. Penrose, under contract with the city of Salida, are working laying pipe for 1,250 feet, from just west of the new Wal-Mart Super Center on U.S. 50 to approximately the Poncha Springs Truck Stop.
JTL owner Larry Smith said Wednesday his crew is facing the challenges of burrowing under a culvert, then under the highway.
Wednesday, shovel wielders were working ankle deep in ground water, despite the pumps.
The 6-inch ductile iron pipe is bedded in sand, contained in a sheath of 2-inch Styrofoam insulation, then buried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.