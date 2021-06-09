140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1881: A petition was in circulation this week asking the railroad to hold the evening train that runs to Silver Creek over night at this place on account of better accommodations than at Silver Creek.
Passengers for the Gunnison stopping in Salida over night make the same connection as they would to go on to the end of the track in the evening.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 10, 1921: While cranking a big car Saturday, A.D. Bradford of the storekeepers’ department, fractured his right arm at the wrist.
He did not know the bone was broken and went to bed Saturday night and went to the D. & R.G. hospital where he received medical attention.
He was called early the next morning to assist in getting out relief trains and wrecking material for the Pueblo flood district.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 17, 1946: A petition, signed by 100 business H.O. Kullman and Francis Browning, both of Lee’s Summit, Mo., have purchased 79 acres along Chalk Creek at Alpine of J.D. Hearn of Orlando, Fla.
The property is improved with five cottages.
Mr. Kullman was in the telephone business for 30 years and has retired.
He will make his home at Alpine for nine months of the year and spend winters in Salida.
Mr. Browning is an oil man. He plans to spend several months at Alpine every summer.
The place will be operated as a home with no cottages to rent.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 7, 1971: Ed Smith, a 1971 Salida High School graduate, has been named one of 121 presidential scholars by President Nixon.
Ed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Smith of Rainbow Boulevard, was the salutatorian of this year’s graduating class of Salida High School.
Along with the other 120 presidential scholars.
Ed will represent outstanding 1971 secondary school graduates in Washington D.C. June 13 to 15.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1996: On Sunday, June 2, Governor Romer officially defended his support of the proposed merger of Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads.
The merger, if successful, could result in the loss of rail service to most of southern Colorado.
Although Romer had already filed written comments to the Surface Transportation Board supporting the merger, on March 29, he sent in additional comments last week, apparently in response to complaints from hopeful buyers who say they have been spurned by the governor.
The three members of the STB will rule on the merger proposal July 3.
“Competitive (rail) service is critical to the state of Colorado’s business community, particularly in manufacturing, agricultural and coal production.
“After reviewing the service proposal after the merger, the state of Colorado believes the combined UP-SP line will be in the best interest of the state and these industries,” Romer wrote in the June 3 filing.
All three of the business interests that Romer cited have aligned themselves against the merger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.