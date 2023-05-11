140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 12, 1883: The town board met in regular session Monday night, and was called to order at 8:20 by the mayor, all the members present.
The petition of C.J. Coles, praying for a license to run a saloon and dancehall, was read.
Mr. Coles, in his prayer, stated that long experience had taught him how the thing should be done, and that in his humble opinion he was especially fitted for running a dancehall, and if his prayer was granted he would keep an orderly house.
Mr. Webb moved that the prayer of the petitioner be granted, which motion prevailed without a dissenting voice.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: C.C. White of the White Auto Company has purchased the Jones Garage building at first and East streets, now occupied by the Ahern Motor Company.
Mr. White expects to remove his garage business to the new location about June 1.
He intends to remodel parts of the building and make it an up-to-date Buick and Cadillac service station.
Mr. Ahern has not yet made arrangements for a new location.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 8, 1948: A thief, who evidently permitted himself to be locked in the Elks Home last night, stole $90 from the desk of the secretary.
In order to enter the secretary’s office it was necessary to lift the screen of the buffet and unlatch a door.
Nothing besides the money was missing.
Chief of Police Masters took fingerprints this morning.
The club rooms were closed at midnight.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1973: The incentive program at the Colorado State Reformatory is in grave danger of drastic curtailment or total abandonment.
That is the conclusion of Warden C. Winston Tanksley and Associate Warden for Business Phillip DeLuca following examination of the budget recommendations made by the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee in the Long Appropriations Bill introduced Monday in the senate.
Nearly half a million dollars was trimmed from the budget requests of reformatory officials and more that $100,000 was pared from the figure suggested by Governor John Love.
The incentive program, about two years old, has brought nationwide attention to the Buena Vista institution as an example of enlightened penal operation.
All that will apparently go by the boards unless action is taken on the legislative floor to restore the cuts.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1998: U.S. Senator Wayne Allard and the University of Colorado just completed the first annual Allard Capital Conference in Washington, D.C.
Among the participants was Suzanne Kelly of Buena Vista.
“I am pleased that Suzanne was able to take part in the Capital Conference here in Washington,” Allard said.
“She was among 70 participants from Colorado in what was an excellent opportunity for Coloradans to see the inner workings of the nation’s Capitol.”
Kelly and her husband own a small gift and sporting goods store in Buena Vista.
She is currently the vice president of the Sangre de Cristo Electric Cooperative and is the founding member of the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
