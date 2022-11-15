140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1882: This morning three men came to Jim Bathurst who is tending bar at the saloon next west of Devereaux place and proposed to sell him two caddies of tobacco.
Jim, thinking there was something crooked, refused to buy and after they went away told the city marshal of the proposition.
The Marshal had been informed of a theft from the Cars last night, and thinking that they were his men told Jim to bargain for the tobacco and when the parties brought it in he would be there.
Bathurst accordingly found the parties and bargained for the plunder and they started out to bring it in but so many had got on to it that the thieves smelt a rat and started for the hills, Marshal Stingley and Deputy Sheriff Mix, however, headed them off just beyond the depot and arrested and lodged them in the cooler.
About 1 o’clock today officer Modie found two caddies of tobacco secreted in an old box car. It is without doubt that stolen by the parties now under arrest.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 28, 1922: Oil was struck Saturday evening two miles west of Hooper in the San Luis Valley by the Valley Oil company, composed of Salida, Saguache and Monte Vista businessmen and farmers.
The oil was encountered at a depth of 2,275 ft.
By night the news had flashed all over the state and on Sunday there were 300 automobile parties at the derrick eager to get first hand information.
Leases were negotiated for Sunday on 600 acres of land at a price of $6 an acre and royalty.
News of the oil discovery caused excitement in Salida because a large number of local people are interested.
Dreams of the future Salida were freely voiced. If the well proves to be a paying producer Salida will be the gateway to a new oil field and the natural residence location for the new population that will come in.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 20, 1947: Princess Elizabeth, tremulous as any bride, today spoke her marriage vows, including a promise to obey Prince Phillip Mountbatten, new Duke of Edinburgh, at Britain’s most sacred sanctuary of Westminster Abbey.
After the ceremony, rich in traditions of Britain and the empire, the young couple held hands in public for a moment after entering the fabulous glass coach for the ceremonial return to Buckingham Palace.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 15, 1972: The initial issue of the Chaffee County Shoppers’ News, a new monthly publication printed by the Mountain Mail, will make its debut Monday, November 20, in Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Poncha Springs and rural Salida.
The new publication, with a circulation of 2,200, has been initiated to give Chaffee County advertisers blanket coverage of their key trading area when they purchase advertising in conjunction with the Mountain Mail.
Combined circulation of the publications will exceed 4,000.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1997: Contaminated soil from the old Smeltertown site near Salida could be used to make asphalt, if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approves.
Also referred to as the Koppers Wood Treating Site, a section of the 118-acre area has been identified for cleanup plan that calls for recyling the soil into an asphalt mixture.
