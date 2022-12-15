140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: The New York house is undergoing a thorough renovation in the upper story.
Each room is being newly papered, painted and furnished.
Mr. Hawkins now has about sixty rooms ready for occupancy.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 19, 1922: Everything is ready for the big event Thursday night.
The Christmas tree will be erected in the park Wednesday afternoon and the wiring and decorating will be attended to immediately.
Lee Lewis has completely arranged the program at the park.
The distinguished visitor declares he will arrive on time and a committee is hard at work making everything ready for him.
The Salvation Army is in charge of packing the Christmas packages.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 12, 1947: Police of half the state were on the lookout last night for a Buick auto with an Idaho license, which escaped from Gunnison yesterday afternoon.
Patrolman George Cope had stopped the car to examine the driver’s papers.
He got into his car and ordered the Buick driver to follow him to the police station.
Instead the driver turned and sped westward with Cope in pursuit.
They were traveling side by side when another Buick approached.
The patrol car hit the approaching car and wrecked.
An airplane was sent out to scout the territory from Montrose and Salida.
Sheriff Shewalter, Chief of Police Masters and patrolmen Kloppel and Cable went over Monarch Pass to assist in the search.
There were two men and a woman in the sought car.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1972: Salida businessmen have made plans to remain open until 8 p.m. several days before Christmas, it was announced at a meeting of the retail merchants committee of the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
Merchants will keep their stores open Monday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 18, 21, 22, to give shoppers ample time to purchase holiday gifts.
The committee also reported that Santa Claus will visit the downtown area Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. Santa will give away certificates instead of traditional candy favors.
Downtown merchants will be given bags to cover parking meters in front of their businesses to permit shoppers two-hour free parking.
The bagging of the meters will begin Dec. 11.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 15, 1997: The holidays are probably the biggest time of the year for game boards, as families gather around the dining room table, after the dinner dishes have been cleared, to have an evening of fun.
Families who enjoy this sort of thing are sure to enjoy the newest version of Monopoly – Salida-opoly!
Salida-opoly is customized to the community, and it was devised by Salida Rotarians as a fund-raising venture to provide for its scholarship fund.
Rotarians sold advertising for the 42 squares around the board.
Advertisers are noted on the squares.
When players draw cards, as in Monopoly, the cards are also tailor made to Salida.
Salida photos for the center of the board were donated by Tim Brown, a professional photographer based in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.