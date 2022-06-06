140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1882: The Monarch and Gunnison toll road, by way of Monarch pass, is open for the season.
By this route it is only fifty-six and a half miles from Salida to Gunnison, nearly twenty miles shorter than any other route from this point to the great Gunnison country.
This road leads directly by the great mines of the Monarch district and is well supplied with wood, water and grass.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 2, 1922: Monarch Pass was opened to traffic at 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon.
County Commissioner Habenicht made arrangements with the commissioner of Gunnison county to run a caterpillar over the road to break down and through drifts.
This was done yesterday. The caterpillar was followed by several large army trucks which completed the job.
It was necessary to blast several small stretches with TNT where the snow had drifted fourteen feet deep.
Commissioner Habenicht drove his car to the top of the pass last evening after the caterpillar went back and he returned to Salida at midnight.
The road is now passable if chains are used, but in a few days the sun will have melted the snow and ice in the road and it will be in condition for ordinary travel.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 6, 1947: The most memorable event in the history of the Golf and Country Club since the golf course was completed occurred last night when the City Council approved a plan to allow the club to operate the course.
Now the members can feel that a business-like management and caretakers will provide an economical and smoother running club.
In return for this improvement in management the club members have agreed to plant the grass on one fairway this year.
The goal, of course, is to improve the course that tourists and citizens of Salida can really enjoy playing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 7, 1972: The new stage due to be erected in Riverside Park at the end of this week is going to get a real workout its first week of existence.
Mrs. Elaine Bernick of the Chaffee County Fine Arts Council today announced the schedule of events which will take place at the stage during boat race week end.
Friday, June 16, the Sweet Adelines, local ladies’ barbershop-style singing group, will open an evening of entertainment beginning at 7:30. The International Dancers, featuring native steps from around the world, will dance beginning at 8.
Rocky Starr, former Denver western singing star who now operates Ski Town, will provide between the acts entertainment.
Former FibArk Commodore Vern Cato will emcee.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1997: Repairs have begun on the Salida Bay for the Chaffee County ambulance.
A county work crew consisting of Carl Hasselbrink, Chaffee County EMS director, and maintenance workers Dennis Moraine and Wesley Cooper, was busy cleaning the roof Tuesday morning in preparation for pouring Megaseal on the roof, which they hope will seal the cracks and stop leakage problem.
Megaseal is the same material used to fill cracks in roads.
Earlier work crew No. 10 from the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, under the direction of Sergeant Todd Snyder, removed two dump truck loads of old tar paper from the roof.
Hasselbrink said he couldn’t guarantee the results of the roof repair with regard to stopping the leaks, but said “we are giving it our best shot.”
