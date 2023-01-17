140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: We may well call the water-works which our town has established, Salida’s pride.
We doubt if a better planned and more substantially executed system of water-works can be found anywhere in the state.
It will be amply sufficient for the ordinary wants and exigencies of Salida for several years to come, and when the town outgrows its present proportions, and becomes as in process of time it will, a large and prosperous metropolis, the present works can, with little outlay, be enlarged to the needed dimensions – even to the extent of supplying a city of a hundred thousand inhabitants.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1923: The Salida baggage car on passenger train No. 15 out of Denver last night was burned near Concrete early this morning, and all the parcels and one pouch of first class mail were destroyed.
The fire was discovered when the train left Swallows and a run was made to Concrete to reach a fireplug.
Train No. 15 picks up all the letter mail that is posted in Denver too late to go out on No. 2.
Sometimes it picks up a pouch from the East.
Nearly all the parcel post comes on this train to Salida.
The mail pouch contains much business mail.
Many merchants today are short important letters.
The Pueblo Chieftain edition for Salida also was destroyed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1948: Salida’s water supply was discussed last night at the city council meeting.
Alderman Donohue asked Water Commissioner Glenn for his ideas about flooding the land above the reservoirs and galleries during the winter months.
The council was in favor of exploring this plan fully.
It will be necessary to install a booster pump at a cost of about $5,000 to provide pressure in summer for the Mesa and the two-story buildings in other parts of the city, if a sufficient supply of water can be developed by flooding.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1973: An organizational meeting of a year-round school committee was held early this week.
The committee will study the concepts of a year-round school system.
Staff members, administrators and students now make up the committee, but they hope two or three people from the community may sit in on the sessions.
Since it is believed that within 10 years, over 50 percent of the nation’s school systems will be operating on this basis, it is felt by the district that the system should be studied.
Superintendent Charles Malien feels that the outcome of the group’s study may be a pattern for summer courses to be held at the schools.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1998: Dorothy Wheatley loves her Broncos.
To commemorate their trip to the Super Bowl, the windows in the front of her house are covered with the letters BRONC.
There wasn’t room for the OS, but you get the message.
“My friends Marles and Asa Kelly put up the letters when the Broncos went to the Super Bowl the first time,” Wheatley said. “I was away from home and I found the house decorated when I got back.”
The big “Broncos” letters were originally a Safeway display.
