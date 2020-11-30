140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1880: The mercury went down to thirty-two degrees below zero in St. Elmo Tuesday night.
If a man wants to get rid of his mother-in-law, he can succeed admirably by coming up here for one winter.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 3, 1920: Negotiations have finally been completed whereby the Ray Lines Post No. 64, the American Legion will take over and operate the Rink.
The lease becomes effective today and the Legion plans to start things in the Rink along different lines immediately.
The first big dance will be given December 6, when the Hawaiian Troupe are here, although a smaller dance may be given tomorrow night.
Many plans are being formulated by the Legion for good clean entertainment and amusement to be given this winter and everyone can be assured that anything the Legion does will be in keeping with the high standard they have already built up in Salida for only the best.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1945: The navy today accused Captain Charles B. McVay, III, of being directly responsible, through “negligence” and “inefficiency” for the loss of many men in the sinking of the cruiser Indianapolis.
About 880 persons were lost, when the ship, skippered by McVay, exploded and sank off the Philippines on July 30.
The charges against McVay were read at the opening of his court martial at Washington Navy Yard before an eight man court.
He was accused of failing to order prompt abandonment on the 16,000-ton warship after it was “badly damaged and in a sinking condition.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1970: No damage was reported in Salida after Monday’ night’s vicious winds, though two sections of a partially constructed ski chalet on nearby Monarch Pass were demolished by the vicious winds.
The highest winds recorded at Harriet Alexander Airport Tuesday night by the National Weather Service were 50 miles per hour.
Frank Butala, of Butala Construction Co., estimated damage to the chalet amounted to several thousand dollars.
Butala is building the foundation of a new site at Ski Town for the chalet.
The building, 1.3 miles above Garfield, had been cut into three sections for moving.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 28, 1995: Poncha Springs officials Monday evening appointed Bob Mishata to fill a vacancy on the town’s board of trustees.
Mishata, a town trustee for 10 years from 1980 to 1990, fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judy Conrad, who moved from Poncha earlier this fall.
The owner and operator of a convenience store-liquor store in the town, Mishata is presently the co-chairman of the town’s planning and zoning committee.
