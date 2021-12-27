140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1881: The church had never before seen such a crowd as that assembled last Saturday night to see the Christmas tree and watch the ceremony of distributing presents to the Little Folks.
By half after 7 o’clock, the hour set for raising the curtain, the church was literally packed, the greater portion of the audience being children.
The seats reserved for the Little Folks were all taken and many of the grown-up people were compelled to stand.
When the curtain was raised the youngsters saw the trees heavily laden with traps and trinkets, things useful and ornamental, all provided by the managers of the Sunday School, manifestations of delight were seen on every countenance.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 3, 1922: The Lettuce Association is rapidly forming into one of the strongest organizations of its kind in the country.
The work is being carried on not only in the Buena Vista District but other sections are joining as fast as the representatives can reach them.
The association has purchased a small quantity of seed for the 1922 planting.
There is a movement afoot for the association to put up a large ice house and ice cut off the lake. On account of the enormous increase in the lettuce industry, the railroad will be hard put to furnish ice in great enough quantities to take care of the large shipments.
The association having its own supply will be ensured that they will have at all times enough cars and ice to handle the highly perishable crop.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 3, 1947: While in Salida this week, Robert H. Ford, area rent representative, stated that many landlords in this community have neglected to report changes of tenants as required by the rent regulations.
He also stated that many rental properties have been sold in which the new landlords have failed to report his identity.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 27, 1971: An outbreak of influenza of epidemic proportion occurred here over the holiday weekend.
Salida Hospital reports approximately 65 outpatients since Christmas day, around 90 per-cent of these with flu-like symptoms.
The hospital reported all ages and sometimes whole families were coming in from the Salida and Saguache areas.
Dr. Thomas Sundell, on call at the hospital this weekend, said that the whole area appear to be affected with the unidentified “flu syndrome.”
He further stated that respiratory ailments rather than gastrointestinal symptoms were prevalent in the disease and a course of treating the symptoms was being followed.
Local drug stores reported a very busy day, Sunday, filling prescriptions.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1996: Friends of the Library made a donation of $3,600 to the Salida Regional Library building fund, bringing the funds drive total to over $97,000. The goal is $150,000.
The Boettcher Foundation will contribute the last $25,000 after the community has raised $125,000.
Friends of the Library chairman Janet Murphy and treasurer Donna Lawyer made the presentation.
Friends of the Library was founded by Mary Purdy in 1971 to assist the library with purchasing items that would probably not have been accessible otherwise.
To date, the organization has given $42,317.50 to the library, with all of the donations coming from the community.
