140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1882: One of the cosiest, cleanest and handyest places to get a good square meal is at Shearer’s new restaurant just above the Mail office.
Their cooking beats the world and you will get the best the market affords.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 17, 1922: Jesse F. McDonald of Leadville, former governor of Colorado, was injured in an automobile accident near Howard last Saturday, when the car turned turtle.
He was brought to the Emergency hospital, Salida, where he has so far recovered that he will be able to return home in a day or two.
Mr. McDonald had engaged a berth for the Friday night train out of Leadville to Denver, but Miss Lizzie Morrison, a bookkeeper in Leadville, wanted to take her Dodge car to Colorado Springs for the winter, where her relatives reside.
Governor McDonald consented to drive the car. They left Leadville in the morning.
The bridge at Howard is posted as unsafe and Mr. McDonald crossed at a slow speed.
The road was covered with three inches of snow. In making the short turn on the south side of the bridge the car skidded.
Mr. McDonald stopped the car but the wheels rested on the edge of the road, which is constructed of shifting gravel, and the car slowly turned over.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 20, 1947: Fred Coupland killed a seven-point buck Tuesday night on the highway near the Bajuk ranch at Centerville.
The deer jumped into the road, blinded by the headlights of the car. His neck was broken.
Mr. Barnhill, who was driving to Buena Vista to attend a meeting of the Elks lodge, made report to a state game warden there, who took charge of the dead animal.
A hole was pierced in the radiator by one of the horns.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 15, 1972: The Mountain Mail was one of 57 members of the Associated Press awarded citations Tuesday for outstanding cooperation in the coverage of news in their areas.
The award, announced at the opening session of The Associated Press Managing Editors annual convention, said:
“When a school bus wrecked, killing eight football players and a coach on a Saturday afternoon, The Mountain Mail gave outstanding and immediate help to The AP even though it could not publish until the following Monday.
“The entire staff gathered information at the accident scene 18 miles away and at the local hospital and quickly made complete details available.
“Reporter Holly Leewaye took excellent pictures and made prints which the paper dispatched by courier to Pueblo for transmission.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1997: Chaffee County commissioners are off the hook, and the county has an experienced clerk and recorder for another year.
Mary Ellen Belmar withdrew her month-old resignation, bringing an unexpected and abrupt conclusion to a controversy that had crossed party lines.
Belmar said her health is stable and she wants to finish out her term.
