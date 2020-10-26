140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1880: Mr. George L. Smith, county superintendent of schools, was in the city this week.
From him we get the information that the number of children of school age in this county for the school year ending August 31, 1880, was 290, while the number for the year beginning Sept. 1, 1880, is 1,058.
This is a most encouraging increase.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 29, 1920: The residents of Brown Canon District No. 30, were entertained at a dance given by the teacher and pupils of the Brown Canon school, Friday evening.
The room was appropriately decorated with autumn leaves and cedar boughs. Games were arranged for the little folks and dancing for the grown-ups.
Mr. William Harvey, of Salida, kindly acted as floor manager. Helping the teacher entertain were Miss Alice Cunningham and the Misses Mary and Marcella Ross.
A delicious lunch was served at midnight to about sixty couples.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 29, 1945: Glen Winburn, baker first class, arrived home Friday with a navy discharge on points.
He wears eight battle stars, indicating the major engagements in which his ship, the Indiana, was engaged.
He came out of the war without injury.
He served 4 years in the Navy, 27 months overseas, in the Pacific area.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George L. Winburn.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 27, 1970: The annual harvest dinner of the Rio Grande Veterans Auxiliary held Friday evening at the Grange Hall was attended by 19 members and several husbands.
The table was decorated in the Halloween motif. Miss Mary K. Drobnik was a guest.
George W. Kurtz, secretary of the Rio Grande Veterans Club, discussed future plans and mentioned the Christmas party for the children. Members of the auxiliary will assist with the arrangements.
Games were played by the group, supervised by Kurtz. Prizes were awarded to Etta Thompson, James Allen, Josephine Price and Walter Boots. Mrs. Anna Boots received the door prize.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1995: After nearly 30 years with KVRH Radio, Mary Purdy is retiring.
The popular hostess of the daily Mary Purdy Show and former news director, puts in her last day Tuesday Oct. 31.
The public is invited to recognize Purdy’s many contributions to the community at “Purdy’s Party,” noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the New Century Hall at United Methodist Church, Fourth and D streets.
