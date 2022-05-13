140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1882: Mr. A. Ruefly has rented and is fitting up the room next to Westerfield’s real estate office for his watchmaker’s and jeweler’s establishment.
Mr. Ruefly is an excellent workman and is well known to all our old citizens, and we hope to see him, as we expect we will, do a good business in his hew place.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1922: When Miss Stokes looked around Monday for boys to deliver sale bills from house to house there was none in sight.
“Let us deliver them,” chorused the girls in the store.
They convinced Miss Stokes they were sincere and in a half hour they were out in a car wading through mud and drenched from the rain, but they stayed on the job until it was done.
The girls are the Misses Luella Quinn, Leona Matthews and Mildred Fields.
Miss Stokes has decided to continue her sale for another week.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 16, 1947: Owing to the recent order by the Forest Service to remove cattle from the forest, several local cattlemen are preparing to send their herds to other localities.
Six hundred to 700 head will be taken out of the county. The cattle will be taxed in the county in which they are located and Chaffee county will lose that much revenue.
Hutchinson Bros. will take their herd to the San Luis Valley, Burnett and Smith will take theirs to South Park. Ted O’Hara will take his to Malta, Ralph Post will take his to Sargents. George Everett will take his to Jefferson in South Park.
The cattlemen are renting pasture land from private owners. In some cases it is hayland, but owing to the scarcity of farm help, the owners prefer to lease for pasture instead of attempting to harvest a hay crop.
The Forest Service ordered the cattle removed because, it says, the range is overstocked. The cattlemen deny this and opposed the move.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 9, 1972: Chaffee County commissioners are studying the feasibility of establishing a central location for all wrecked auto bodies which are now scattered over wide areas.
At their Monday meeting the commissioners held a discussion concerning a single collecting station which would hold the hulks until a portable crusher can be brought in to process them for shipment to the CF&I mill at Pueblo.
Under air pollution regulations now being stringently enforced, auto salvage dealers or private individuals may no longer burn out old bodies, the only other method of preparing them so that they will be accepted by the recycling plants.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1997: The Chaffee County Jail Advisory Committee met April 17 in Buena Vista and voted to pursue construction of a 100-bed facility.
Eighteen of the committee’s 21 members were present to participate in the vote.
Also attending were six interested citizens and six people from county administration.
Members also voted to evaluate three possibilities:
1. Construction of the 100-bed facility;
2. Construction of a 100-bed facility, plus the sheriff’s office and communications center; and
3. Construction of a 10-bed facility and the sheriff’s office, plus a security addition to the existing courthouse.
